A business content creator shared his discovery of a man with a lucrative bike rental business that's earning the entrepreneur over R40,000 monthly through Checkers Sixty60 delivery services.

The influencer, known for sharing investment opportunities and business ventures, posted the video on his Instagram page @hanreretief on the 2nd July with the caption:

"Renting out bikes to Sixty60 drivers. Worth it?"

The video shows the young businessman explaining how he met someone who owns 16 motorbikes specifically for renting to Checkers60 drivers. Each bike generates R650 per week, which adds up to substantial monthly earnings. This business model represents a growing trend of entrepreneurs finding creative ways to tap into South Africa's booming food delivery market.

Mzansi weighs in on bike business

The video sparked interesting discussions among South Africans who shared their experiences and concerns about similar business ventures:

@djwitchsa warned:

"Had 2 and both of them got allegedly hijacked 🤨"

@knot_so shared insights:

"The truth about this business, it's a great way to learn about running and managing a business and scale quickly. You also learn problem-solving skills. But the best thing you can do for yourself is partner with a great mechanic or learn to do your own servicing and half the battle will be solved."

@sakaiipainting jokingly complained:

"Why are you giving them the recipe😮‍💨"

@kungfukeanon noted:

"You will need to be strict and have lots of patience for this business. Seems lucrative though."

@thisisgarfielld123 added valuable information:

"RTT gives these guys the bikes for R500 a week on a rent-to-own basis, as far I know. 🤷🏾"

Understanding passive income opportunities

According to the Corporate Finance Institute, passive income refers to any money earned without requiring too much ongoing effort. While these ventures often need significant work upfront, like buying multiple bikes or setting up rental systems, they eventually generate money even when the owner isn't actively working.

The bike rental business perfectly shows this concept. After the initial investment of purchasing multiple motorbikes, the owner collects weekly payments from drivers without having to work traditional hours. This type of income stream appeals to many South Africans looking for financial freedom and alternative revenue sources beyond regular employment.

However, passive income doesn't guarantee overnight wealth. Building successful streams like this bike rental business requires patience, proper planning, and often substantial startup capital.

Briefly News recently reported on a cruise ship retail worker's salary that sparked heated debates among South Africans, with some questioning whether the long hours and conditions were worth the international experience.

recently reported on a cruise ship retail worker's salary that sparked heated debates among South Africans, with some questioning whether the long hours and conditions were worth the international experience. An unemployed Mzansi woman inspired thousands when she shared her seven-day mission to raise rent money, with netizens rallying behind her determination and offering practical advice for her hustle.

A content creator highlighted the creativity of unemployed South African men who perform tricks with crates at traffic lights, showing how people find innovative ways to survive despite the country's challenging job market.

