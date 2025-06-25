An unemployed Mzansi woman gained online inspiration after sharing her seven-day mission to raise R1,300 for rent

In her viral TikTok video, she transparently explained her financial pressure and her determination to hustle

Netizens responded positively, praising her resilience and offering a mix of tips and encouragement

South Africans rallied behind an unemployed woman's inspiring TikTok challenge to raise rent money through her skills, fostering a community of support and encouragement.

An unemployed South African woman inspired netizens by documenting her 7-day hustle to raise R1,300 for rent. Image: @houseofthutoscents

An unemployed South African woman has sparked inspiration online after sharing her mission to raise R1,300 within just seven days to pay rent. The bold TikTok video, posted by TikTok user @houseofthutoscents, details her current situation, explaining the financial pressure and her refusal to give up.

With no stable income, she set a personal challenge to hustle legally and creatively, using her skills and available resources. From nail services to trading, she has set a mission for herself to focus on making the amount needed for rent for the next seven days. She said:

"I have seven days to make rent money, which is R1,300. I am unemployed, but I do have two skills that I'll put to use. I'm a nail technician, so if you're in Soweto or Orlando East, or any nearby areas, please hit me up - my work is good. The second skill I have is trading. My mom loaned me money, and I have seven days to repay it."

Netizens assist to help

Social media users were impressed by her resilience, praising her hustle and positive attitude despite her circumstances. Many even offered tips, encouragement, and some pledged small contributions to support her mission. Some even requested to see pictures of her past work to support her nail business.

A determined unemployed woman captured attention online with her mission to earn R1,300 for rent in a week. Image: @houseofthutoscents

Mzansi reacts to the video

P E E W A H related:

"Yooh, this is relatable. 😭 Unemployed, can also do nails, and I also trade, but don't have funds right now. Rent is due in 6 days. 😭 Only God knows."

SAPS suggested:

"Try asking people for cold drinks, works for me."

Amanda said:

"Please, R1,300 yoh, I need R8,800 by next week. 😂😭"

Thembakazi Mealies said:

"I pray you get an overflow of clients. ♥️🥺"

Lindo added:

"Just gained a follower, sdingi mali!"

Clawsbyvee shared:

"Post your work so people can see your nails."

Tshepiso Duitlwileng wrote:

"Try to make the nails combo special."

Sydney_fx said:

"Risk taker, yaz wena"

Leetoane said:

"I have six days too. I don’t know what I'm going to do."

Zandesh18 wrote:

"God, I wish I had something, I can see tears in ur eyes, at the same time I can see you trying to be strong."

EL asked:

"When you're a hustler, you get used to it."

Kenny_doesitall asked:

"How do I post a picture to show them that your nails are super neat and beautiful?"

