South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, spoke out against the high levels of unemployment and poverty

Ramaphosa delivered his maiden speech in Parliament during the Opening of Parliament after being elected the seventh administration's president

South Africans roasted him and blamed him for the unemployment levels and the rampant poverty gripping the nation

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE—President Cyril Ramaphosa was displeased by the high levels of poverty and unemployment and said the new government would work hard to protect citizens from high food prices.

Ramaphosa speaks on unemployment, poverty

According to SABC News, Ramaphosa delivered his Opening of Parliament speech on 18 July in Parliament in Cape Town. In it, he noted that the gap between the wealthy and the poor is widening. He said companies are reaping high profits, and millions of South Africans struggle to keep up with rising food prices.

Ramaphosa remarked that many of the population remains poor despite the various government interventions to improve their lives over the past five years. He said this was worrying, and the country's circumstances require that the Government of National Unity and the seventh administration work to resolve it.

South Africans blame Ramaphosa and government

Netizens on Facebook pointed their fingers at Ramapohosa and the government.

Shakes Yalokamadiba said:

"He knows, but he is not doing anything about it."

Stussy De Barge said:

"He ignored the fact that whereas the cost of living is too high, we are highly taxed and paid little."

Trevor Trevor said:

"His mind is business-minded. Every cent matters. He will never rescue people from poverty."

Lucky Mashele Kamajika said:

"Now you are working under pressure."

Xolela Simo November said:

"Saying the same thing yearly."

