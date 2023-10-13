South Africans are grappling with soaring food prices, including 10kg potatoes at R247 and 2kg Choice Assorted biscuits at R279

Rising food costs affecting essential household items like eggs, chicken, maise meal, and flour

Concerns about the affordability of cherished Choice Assorted biscuits during the festive season

South Africans are facing increasing challenges with the rising cost of food. Basic staples, including 10kg bags of potatoes, have surged to R247, putting additional pressure on households already grappling with high inflation rates for essential items like eggs, chicken, maise meal, and flour.

South Africans are paying R247 for 10kg potatoes and R279 2kg Choice Assorted biscuits, and it has them panicking. Image: Getty Images

Unemployment is high, and the people of South Africa are struggling to survive. The cost of food is crippling.

The price of food in South Africa is alarming

One particularly disheartening news for South African families is the price of their favourite Choice Assorted biscuits, which has reached R279 for a 2kg pack. These biscuits are a cherished treat during the Christmas season, often making it onto the holiday shopping list. However, with the current pricing, many South Africans are concerned about whether they can afford to include this festive favourite.

The continuous surge in food prices concerns many South Africans, as it stretches already tight budgets. The economic landscape has seen inflation affecting not only luxury items but also everyday essentials, impacting households across the country.

As South Africans navigate these economic challenges, the rising cost of food remains a critical issue, emphasising the need for a comprehensive approach to ensure the affordability and accessibility of essential items for all.

South African citizens are stressed

These prices have Mzansi citizens feeling all the feels, Businesses are battling, and the average person is struggling to afford basic food items.

Read some of the feelings:

@princegangaidzo said:

“You are nicely following the Zimbabwean footsteps. Sad.”

@ms__mackay shared:

“It's getting worse daily ”

@Distinctvec1 pointed out:

“Things are not just high here, inflation is so high and unemployment.”

MAMELLO'S DAD turned to humour:

“@V_KetshabileDo you recall Nigeria buying a loaf for N10000 ”

SA struggles to cope as inflation drops, but food prices hit 14-year high, economist blames profit maximisation

In related news, Briefly News reported that food prices in South Africa have reached an all-time high even though the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows a drop in inflation countrywide.

The economic analyst expressed disappointment, claiming that casual research shows that the agricultural sector and farmers are not the culprits.

