A man took a cooler box filled with cups of yoghurt and non-alcoholic beverages with him to groove

In the short TikTok clip, the young man reveals a few cans of Red Bull, Sprite and lemonade-flavoured Schweppes

TikTok users applauded the man for staying away from alcohol during his night out

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A man showed the non-alcoholic drinks he brought with him to groove. Images: @they_call_me_tsonga_gent

Source: TikTok

A young man showed that having a good time does not always have to be achieved with alcohol.

In a video posted by TikTokker Kabelo Manyiki, who uses the handle @they_call_me_tsonga_gent on the app, he showed the point of view of a person going to groove who does not drink alcohol.

Kabelo recorded a video of a blue and white cooler box stacked with canned, fizzy drinks, including Red Bull, Sprite and lemonade-flavoured Schweppes. However, this is not all that was in the cooler box. Kabelo also added small tubs of yoghurt for the evening.

Watch the video below:

Internet agrees with items in man's cooler box

Many people in the video's comment section felt they related to Kabelo because they, too, did not enjoy consuming alcoholic beverages.

Loving what they saw, @nolan_786 shared:

"Being a non-alcoholic drinker is just peaceful."

Proud mom @user4714522128152 commented:

"Shout out to non-drinkers. My kids don't drink, too."

@_munangwa2 pointed out the dairy product in the cooler box and stated:

"The yoghurt is essential because of when hunger strikes."

A happy @_justted shared what they usually consume:

"Wait, I found my people! 12 cans of Coke, six bottles of water, plus snacks (which they end up eating with me)."

@mmabathobaloyi hoped to stay away from alcohol and told Kabelo:

"Deep down, I want to be you."

Mzansi envious of man not drinking alcohol at groove

In April, Briefly News reported about a man who left South African online users green with envy after he showed off how he grooved without alcohol.

In a clip uploaded by @thabiso_lavish, he danced to upbeat music at a club, having the time of his life. However, instead of drinking alcohol like many of the people at the club, the man is seen with a bottle of energy drink and a bar of chocolate.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News