A couple who used to be in a long-distance relationship shared that they were moving in together

With the man living in Bloemfontein and the woman in Johannesburg, the couple decided to go to the man's home city

Members of the online community were happy for the young couple and gave them their best wishes

A couple took a leap of faith when the decided to move in together. Images: @clibo_sa1/Instagram, @clibo90/TikTok

A young couple in a long-distance relationship captured the moment they decided to move in together.

Clibo Goqwana IV shared a video on his TikTok account (@clibo90) of him and his girlfriend sorting out their shared home and buying groceries for their humble abode.

In the video, Clibo also mentions that the couple decided to make Bloemfontein their home, where he lives. According to a previous video Clibo uploaded, his girlfriend used to stay in Johannesburg, a four to five-hour drive away from his home city, depending on the route taken.

Calling his relationship a "vat 'n sit" (an unmarried couple living together) at the end of his video, Clibo captioned the post:

"Well, after careful consideration, we decided to move in together. Love always wins."

Watch the video below:

Couple receives love from internet users

Love was evident in the comment section as the online community filled the post with well wishes.

Not related to the couple, @bontlesebolai03 wrote:

"Why am I so happy for strangers? Bathong."

TikTokker @zoekhalifa3 must have waited for their big move, as they commented:

"Finally! I'm so excited for you guys."

@mrsitholez shared their thoughts, saying:

"To be honest, this is a really important stage before marriage. I'm happy for you."

@ntandoyesizwe_s, having seen a bus at the beginning of the video, asked Clibo:

"Did you travel in a bus with all of those boxes? How much did they charge you?

The man replied:

"I fetched the boxes the weekend before, but since it was a small car, she followed the weekend after with the suitcase."

Couple in long-distance relationship emotional at airport

