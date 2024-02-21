A young lady showed a cheap luxurious apartment she found in the Johannesburg North

She took to TikTok to give a tour, and gave a little bit more information about it and its pricing

The online community reacted, with many applauding it for being fair-priced and wanting to know more

A young lady showed off a cheap apartment she found in Johannesburg North. Images: @_mtg00

Source: TikTok

A Gauteng woman took to her TikTok account to flaunt the apartment. @_mtg00 said the place is in Johannesburg North and only goes for R2 000 a month.

The video she uploaded captured the apartment. It has a lounge, a kitchen with built-in cupboards, a stove and a dishwashing machine - it's unclear if they come as a package. The apartment also has a bedroom and a bathroom.

The TikTokker said the place is government-subsidised. A bachelor ranges from as little as R800 to R1 500. A two bedroom goes for R4 200. They look at one's salary and responsibility to check if they qualify.

The young lady further told her social media followers inquiring about more details and that she would get the answers soon about the application process and all.

Woman shows cheap apartment in Joburg North

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers liked the apartment

The video garnered over 16k likes, with many online users impressed by the place and applauding its fair renting price.

@AwandeMhlongo wanted more deets:

"Please plug."

@Sihle asked:

"Yoh, can you guys find something like this I'm Kempton Park CBD."

@El Bhuda added information:

"Also, you get placed according to your salary cap. If you earn above R15k then you are placed at the one ya 5.2k non-negotiable."

@Tricksey Toffee felt envious:

"Yoooooh, I can’t believe I’m paying 4k for my matchbox."

@Ce666isa was in disbelief:

"Impossible."

