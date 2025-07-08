Popular housekeeper Mbali Nhlapo recently posted a TikTok video of her way to keep woollen clothes free of lint

The TikTok content creator posted a video showing people how they can always make sure their clothes maintain their quality over time

Many were fascinated by the interesting hack that the beloved housekeeper demonstrated using an affordable tool

Mbali Nhlapo recently posted another video of a useful life hack. She showed people that they can always keep their woollen clothes looking nearly brand new easily.

Mbali Nhlapo solves lint problem with simple method. Image: @mbalinhlaponhlapo

Source: TikTok

The clip of the recent tutorial by Mbali Nhlapo received thousands of likes. People were left in awe after seeing the woman's solution to a common problem.

In a recent TikTok video, Mbali Nhlapo answered questions about the best way to get rid of fluff balls on clothing. The housekeeper demonstrated that she uses a razor to permanently get rid of lint that accumulates on clothing. Razor are very affordable ranging from R13 for a pack of five. Mbali quickly shaved off the lint with swift swipes with a hand-held razor blade. She added that putting a plastic bag or foil in a washing machine with a load of laundry would also remove lint.

Mbali Nhlapo cleans white sneakers

Briefly News reported that the housekeeper also showed people how they can maintain their footwear. In a practical video, she posted a tutorial for washing sneakers. The TikTokker focused most on how to make white shoes look like they came out of the box again.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mbhali Nhlapo became a viral housekeeper when she shared household hacks in TikTok videos. Image: @mbalinhlaponhlapo

Source: TikTok

South Africa applauds Mbali Nhlapo

The housekeeper's hack for renewing clothing left many people grateful for the tutorial. Many were eager to try and make the clothes like new again. Watch the video of Mbali Nhlapo removing lint below:

kea shared:

"l use a knife 😅"

Chantel Ndhlovu added:

"I bought a tracksuit from Mr Price, I might need to start doing this soon."

Ntungw’elihle🥰 commented:

"Knowing me, I'd either cut myself or the jersey 😂"

dontdielove exclaimed:

"A razor! I'm scared, what if I tear it?"

Martin's_art_gallary shared:

"They can also use a shaving razor,🪒 it works as well❤️"

Mpho Nkosi was thankful for the tip:

"Ave ngikuthanda my sister 🥰"

MrichoR applauded Mbalo Nhlapo:

"You are the mother of all nations 💕🙏"

Mzansi thankful for mattress cleaning advice

Briefly News previously reported that Popular TikTok housekeeper Mbali Nhlapo shared some tips on how to keep a mattress clean and how to make it smell good. South Africans were eager to hear what she had to say and asked more questions about what products to use and what the correct method would be.

TikTokker Mbali Nhlapo has made quite a name for herself in recent years. She has amassed a massive following of over a million people and has received over 10 million likes on TikTok.

Mbali's TikTok account is a treasure trove of good advice for those looking for great cleaning tips to keep a home smelling good and in tip-top shape. Several commenters were eager to get more tips from her.

Source: Briefly News