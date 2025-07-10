Woolworths stocked yet another product that made people do a double-take, curious to try it

One of South Africa's most popular grocery stores consistently has a new trick up its sleeve, and this time it is for people who enjoy meat

Woolworths lovers shared their opinions about the new Woolworths treat that a woman found in the store

A TikTok content creator was floored by one of the latest products you found at Woolworths. The beloved grocery store is innovative with its products, especially for sweet treats.

Woolworths developed an interesting treat for those who prefer meat. Their latest product offering had tongues wagging all over social media.

A TikTok by @zar_review shows a Woolworths biltong product. The store presented customers with a biltong cake. Woolies packaged dried meat to make it look like a cake. They used droëwors to form the outside of the cake into a round shape, and it was filled with pieces of beef biltong. The biltong cake is priced at R235 and comes in typical Woolies cake packaging.

Woolworths sells new chicken part

In another interesting Woolworths offering, the store started to sell an unusual part of the chicken. They saw the potential in wing tips and packaged them with serving suggestions. South Africans had a lot to say about the new cut of chicken that Woolworths was selling as the perfect addition to soup. Netizens admitted that they were already using wing tips and would be happy to make the purchase.

South Africa discusses Woolworths cake

Many people with delighted to see the biltong cake. Meat lovers were raving about the idea and were eager to try it. Check out the Woolies cake and read the comments below:

ChaneJ said:

"This is way cheaper than what I’ve been paying every year for a biltong cake. My husband doesn’t really like cake, so I get a Biltong cake for his birthday."

chef D commented:

"Not for that price 😭"

Lesego Nyandeni wrote:

"Ba thurisa eng packaging or Nama or both ??😔 because what the helly ?! Aii ngeke phela k’shokuthi im not the target market 🥴"

Zuki_tempi wrote:

"Propaganda I am not falling for."

foreverhairven_ remarked:

"It’s actually cheap."

bobby🥷 said:

"Woolies thinks we're from Limpopo."

🐝 added:

"Woolies biltong isn’t even good…I said what I said 😑"

sinqo was unimpressed:

"Price??ivale😭😭"

Woman shows Woolworths factory plug

Briefly News previously reported that a Johannesburg woman caused a stir on social media after sharing the location of a cake factory that produces treats matching Woolworths quality at a fraction of the price.

Content creator @kaymoyo21 posted the viral video on 19th June, showing pictures of the Specialities Spartan factory in Kempton Park alongside their R140 cakes.

In her post, she explained that the cakes taste exactly like Woolworths' products, with the same quality, look, freshness and taste. The young woman, who regularly shares personal content on her TikTok page, is eager to help fellow South Africans find affordable alternatives to premium treats.

