A Johannesburg content creator shared a viral TikTok video revealing where to find cakes that taste exactly like Woolworths quality but at much cheaper prices

The woman showed off a cake factory in Kempton Park selling treats for R140 that match Woolworths' taste, freshness and appearance perfectly

South Africans flooded the comments with excitement and requests for plugs in their cities after the video gained over 10,000 reactions

A woman from Joburg shared a post showing where people can buy Woolworths standard of cakes and more. Images: @kaymoyo21

A Johannesburg woman caused a stir on social media after sharing the location of a cake factory that produces treats matching Woolworths quality at a fraction of the price.

Content creator @kaymoyo21 posted the viral video on 19th June, showing pictures of the Specialities Spartan factory in Kempton Park alongside their R140 cakes.

In her post, she explained that the cakes taste exactly like Woolworths' products, with the same quality, look, freshness and taste. The young woman, who regularly shares personal content on her TikTok page, is eager to help fellow South Africans find affordable alternatives to premium treats.

The pictures were shared with the caption:

"If you're a lover of Woollies cake, cupcakes, croissants, ice cream, etc., this store is your 🔌"

A woman shared a post showing where Woolworths cake lovers can get similar cakes for cheap in Kempton Park. Images: @kaymoyo21

Mzansi reacts to the factory plug

Social media users rushed to the comments section with gratitude and questions about the location.

@m.odi.padi asked:

"Thank you for the plug, but where is the store located?"

@BasetsanaManaka complained:

"Why does everything need to be in Kempton Park! 😭😭"

@ThokozaniMalaza suggested:

"Try Al-Saudi, you'll never set foot in that shop or Woolies, ever 🤞🏽"

@thozz pleaded:

"Cape Town people, please plug me..."

@Beautifulfisoh cried:

"Cries in Durban😭😭😭"

@MaThumbeza asked:

"Where is it situated?"

@kaykay responded:

"74 Loper Ave, Spartan, Kempton Park, 1619"

@CordeliaMoea shared:

"Unfortunately, you can't get good cakes like before. I hope I'm wrong by saying some people get priority and get the best cakes."

Woollies remains SA's premium choice

According to Blue Alpha Funds, Woolworths Holdings Limited has been a household name since listing on the JSE in 1997. The company now operates 218 full-line stores and 430 stand-alone food stores across South Africa, with its food division continuing to gain market share.

Woolworths founder Max Sonnenberg opened the first store in Cape Town in 1931, believing that success lay in providing quality products at reasonable prices. This strategy has made Woolworths the premium retailer South Africans know and love today.

The company's focus on health, wellbeing, innovation and sustainable sourcing sets their food products apart from other retailers. Their ability to maintain freshness and quality through excellent supply chain management gives them a clear competitive advantage over other stores.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

