A local family's unusual farming practice captured widespread attention online, sparking curiosity and amusement

The intriguing clip, showcasing a yard filled with an irregular feed, surfaced on the popular video-sharing platform TikTok

Social media users responded with a mix of humour, speculation, and debate regarding the family's unique approach and its implications

A woman had online users asking questions after sharing a video of her family breaking loaves of bread into small pieces. Image: @mokgethoakoena

Source: TikTok

A recent post left social media users both intrigued and amused, showing a family engaged in an unusual activity: filling their yard with what appears to be countless loaves of bread.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @mokgethoakoena and rapidly gained traction, reaching millions of views and thousands of comments, with many viewers scratching their heads in puzzlement.

Bread bonanza for livestock

The TikTok video features @mokgethoakoena, her father, and her brother diligently tearing apart numerous loaves of bread into smaller pieces. This seemingly bizarre act is, in fact, a practical method of feeding their pigs and goats.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Breaking the bread into smaller, manageable portions makes it easier for the livestock to consume, ensuring they get the necessary nourishment. The massive yard has pieces everywhere, with more loaves still piling up for them to break into pieces.

Social media users flooded the comments section, interested to know why they were wasting food. Image: @mokgethoakoena

Source: TikTok

SA comments on the video

The clip garnered 2.5M views, 107K likes, and 2.3K comments from social media users who were intrigued and astonished. Many couldn't resist joking about the sheer volume of bread, playfully suggesting the family must be incredibly wealthy to afford such a grand feast for their animals.

Some lightheartedly teased them about it being a "money-making ritual," with a few even offering to join in if it meant a slice of the action, given its harmless nature. Others chimed in with their understanding of animal-based diet, weighing in on whether pigs and goats, being omnivores and herbivores, respectively, should consume bread.

User @Zinziey3❤️‍🩹asked:

"Ni rich, ne (you guys are rich, hey)?"

User @DintleMol

"This was me, last year. Mara, I quit, bathong. I’m selling my last ones. It was too demanding, yoh!"

User @Optimist Prime 🇿🇦 commented:

"It is not very often that I come across something that I have never seen or heard about these days. But this is totally new to me. I'm intrigued 🤔."

User @Starlight💋requested:

"May we please see when the animals get fed the bread🥺?"

User @Ntomb-ka-Jola said:

"It had better not rain because, wow😃🤣."

User @Ndivhuwo Godfrey Maingo explained:

"Guys, according to (Ntevhe et al, 2025), the bread is dried to remove the yeast so it doesn’t bloat the pigs and goats."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about animals

A KZN snake rescuer was called to save a Southern African python playing hide-and-seek in the bushes in the coastal part of the province called Munster.

Four massive lions approached a car at a game reserve, and one stood on its bonnet, trying to get to the people it saw through the window.

An Irish couple living on a farm went viral after sharing how they upgraded their setup with affordable Temu finds, which included a vaccine gun and space hoppers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News