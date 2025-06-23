A fascinating compilation of potential safe havens in the unlikely event of global conflict sparked significant interest online

The intriguing list shared on TikTok presented nations believed to offer safe places during World War III

Social media users responded with a mix of lighthearted humour and serious reflection, quickly turning the post into a viral spectacle

Mzansi made it to the list of countries to hide in in case World War III start. Image: fizkes

Source: Getty Images

A slideshow detailing countries where one could potentially seek refuge should World War III ever break out sent the internet into a spin.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @unemp10yed, went viral, attracting thousands of comments from social media users who were ready to add their funny takes to the feed.

Global hideaway hotspots

The slideshow featured a diverse list of nations, each presented as a potential hiding spot if a major global conflict were to erupt. Among the countries highlighted were picturesque New Zealand, the peaceful islands of Fiji and Tonga, the icy stretch of Greenland, the fourth largest island, Madagascar, and the volcanic landscapes of Iceland, to name a few.

Notably, South Africa was on the list, suggesting its inclusion as a potential safe zone. The caption accompanying the visuals from @unemplo10yed expressed a sincere hope that such a devastating global event would never occur, acknowledging its catastrophic global impact.

Locals flooded the comment section, jokingly advising people not to come to South Africa. Image: @unemp10yed

Source: TikTok

SA debates about being added to the list

The clip gained 5.3M views, 521K likes, and 7.8K comments from social media users who shared witty remarks and cheeky banter. Many local users jokingly pointed out that the country had no extra space to accommodate more people, redirecting them to other countries if a World War hit. It was pure banter, all in good fun.

Some joined the conversation by suggesting countries they felt were notably missing from the list, adding their own two cents to the global debate. Amidst the humour, a more serious undertone emerged, with some users expressing genuine concern at the mere thought of a new World War beginning, and sharing a heartfelt desire for peace.

User @LarimarMcD said:

"South Africa is full, sorry. Also, there are lots of wild, dangerous animals walking in the streets. No electricity and roads full of holes."

User @Firelord zuko🔥 asked:

" Why are they dragging us in? 😅We are trying to stay under the radar."

User @Dawn🎀 joked:

"South Africa is a closed matter of fact; it doesn’t exist. It sank a million years ago."

User @Shelldrake commented:

"Don't come to New Zealand. We don't exist."

User @Vicky_Tumi🇿🇦 added:

"I knew they’d mention South Africa! 😭 Yoh, we are tired."

User @𝐃𝐈𝐎𝐑 said:

"Don't worry! Israel vs Iran won't expand, Russia is debilitated and wouldn't enter another war if they're already having difficulties with Ukraine. China is not interested in a war at all, and EEUU and China have cooled down after they reduced the prices of products for each other. India and Pakistan have confirmed they won't enter a war with each other and have made Peace, and Turkey's conflicts are also cooling down. No country will want to start WW III as it is right now."

See the TikTok post below:

