A local woman turned doubt into drive after being told she couldn't open a company in China and now runs her shipping empire there

She posted a powerful multi-scene video on TikTok showing her journey from telling a man about her dream to running her own company with offices, suppliers and sealed containers

Social media users praised her focus and leadership, calling her an inspiration for women, and asking how they could support or learn from her business

A local woman showed her successful shipping company based in China. Image: @thandichina

Source: TikTok

A South African queen gave her followers a real-life masterclass in boss moves and big dreams, with her story of pushing beyond boundaries.

The woman, TikTok user @thandichina, shared her transformation, and social media users flooded the comment section with respect, love, and many business questions.

Woman shows shipping glow-up

The clip begins with @thandichina in front of the mirror, filming a casual selfie with on-screen text explaining how she once told a man she wanted to start a company in China, but he said foreigners couldn't. Fast forward a few clips, and she's in full boss mode: sitting in her office, linking with suppliers, managing loads of sealed goods, and finalising shipping papers.

The video ends with a shot of her standing beside a packed container, ready to go. The transition from a dreamer to an international businesswoman is smooth, stylish, and super motivational.

The woman shared a video of her company office in China. Image: @thandichina

Source: TikTok

SA celebrates the businesswoman

The clip had social media clapping and congratulating the businesswoman. Many users, especially women, shared how proud they were and how much they needed to see someone doing what she did in a whole different country. Her journey gave her boss energy vibes, and people called her leadership serious goals.

Some users were curious about the shipping process, and others wanted to buy from China and asked if she could help. Others said it was more than just a cool video; it was proof that black excellence and global hustle can go hand in hand.

User @thabiso-touch shared:

"I've been told I cannot move there without a qualification, he said😞."

User @TheFire Buhleomhle asked:

"Sisi, do u have an idea what I can sell fast here in South Africa 🇿🇦?

User @MaMgabadeli added:

"Well, girl, snapped 🔥! Congratulations sis. How can we connect with you?"

User @Mshangarito said:

"It’s possible, and you’re doing so well. I’m proud of you ❤️."

User @Pan_African_William

"Teach us leadership."

User @Pumla Simani asked:

"Hi Thandi, ungakwazi ukuthengela izinto (would you be able to buy me things) like Le Creuset pots and Smeg?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about China

A South African teacher working in China shared an amusing video of her interaction with a Chinese learner, whom she was teaching to say thank you.

After Kaizer Chiefs won the Nedbank Cup final, a local man teaching in China delivered a soccer lesson score to his learners.

A local woman in South Korea shared a video explaining why she was quitting her teaching job 10 days after starting.

Source: Briefly News