There's just something amusing about the new-age teachers' and learners' videos circulating on social media that makes people glued to them

A hun working as an educator in China amused many after sharing a viral video of an interaction with her young learner, teaching him to say thank you

The video attracted a lot of comments from amused social media users who acknowledged the challenges faced by people teaching English to non-speakers

A Mzansi teacher based in China shared a video teaching a learner to be thankful. Image: @snerhrsa

A Bachelor of Arts graduate teaching young kids English in China shared a video trying to teach her learner gratitude after he asked for help to open his bottle.

The viral video reached 1.3M views, 145K likes, and 3.5k comments after being shared on the hun's TikTok page under the user name @snerhrsa.

The cute teaching and learning moment

In the video, the learner speaks Mandarin to the teacher, holding his bottle and asking her to open it. After she opens the bottle, the teacher instructs the kid to say thank you in English. The learner repeats what the teacher says, including the instruction given.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi users call for the teacher to return home

After watching the video, social media users were in stitches. Some shared what they would have done in that situation, while others praised teachers for their dedication.

User @takalanindanduleni shared:

"I'd rather stay in Limpopo selling avocados."

User @kefilwe.mkhonza commented from an understanding angle:

"I teach online and this is exactly what I deal with, with adults even😂."

User @katlego_molebo joked:

"Tell me you teach in Asia without saying you teach in Asia😭😭😭😭😭."

User @makabongwe_hector_mdudi added:

"It's the response after you said "You want me to open for you"😭😭😭😭😭😭 I'd be fired right away due to always laughing. Teaching is indeed a calling👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾."

User @mayandi.makamba sent love:

"My son’s favourite word, 'good job.' You guys do a lot for our kids, we appreciate you teachers, keep it up ❤️❤️."

User @kats joked:

"Girl, I will wait for you at the airport, because this ain't working🤣🤣🤣."

Mzansi teachers groove to

In another Briefly News article, a viral video of SA teachers grooving to amapiano sounds in China left the online community entertained.

Some social media users were amazed to see how many teachers relocated to China for work.

