A clip of Mzansi educators partying in China left many people entertained on social media

The footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

Some netizens in SA were shocked to see many teachers from Mzansi in China as they flooded the comments expressing their thoughts

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A group of South African teachers set the internet ablaze after a video of them in China surfaced online.

A viral video captured South African teachers grooving in China. Image: @muna_chriss

Source: TikTok

Mzansi teachers partying in China

The footage shared by TikTok user @muna_chriss showcased how it goes down in the city of Shanghai, China, with South African educators.

Mzansi teachers can be seen dancing, partying and having a good time as they groove to a popular amapiano song titled iPlan by Dlala Thukzin, Zaba and Sykes. The clip warmed the hearts of many people in South Africa, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, clocking over 698K views, thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the wholesome video below:

Mzansi reacts to the SA teachers in China

People in Mzansi were amazed to see so many South Africans who had travelled to teach in China enjoying each other's company.

MaSha said:

"Never realised how many saffas are in China."

Mshengu cracked a joke, saying:

"Chaaa namagroovist bantu baseMzansi."

Ntsikelelo expressed:

"You must represent us well.. Obey the rules of law."

BNR commented:

"Representing the country well... proudly South Africans."

Mydaughtersmommy&husbandswife wrote:

"The most happiest nation🇿🇦."

khumbulanintshan9 shared:

"Where their's South Africans, there always be music."

SA Zulu woman teaching English in China teaches Chinese students isiZulu word

Briefly News previously reported that a South African who migrated to China to become a teacher was a hit on TikTok. The lady tapped into her home language while on a trip with pupils.

Although she was teaching English, the teacher decided to have fun by exploring isiZulu with them. People were chuffed to see the video of a foreign kid repeating a local South African word. A professional teacher @bucyngubo was on a school trip when she told her students that an elephant is "indlovu."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News