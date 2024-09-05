A young lady left many peeps in Mzansi envious after she flexed how she parties with her dad at the club

The stunner revealed that men at the groove were testing her father to see his reaction as they tried their luck with his daughter

The video sparked chatter on social media as many flocked to the comments to express their their thoughts

One babe in South Africa shared a sweet moment with her daddy dearest at the club, channelling the vibrant energy of the groove.

A woman partied with her father at the club in a TikTok video. Image: @lwanzieh01

Daughter grooves with her dad at the club

The stunner posted a video on TikTok showcasing how she had the time of her life partying with her father, who was also her personal bodyguard that chased away potential date partners.

In the clip, @lwanzieh01 can be seen dancing alongside her dad. The pair's video amused many people on social media, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating loads of views, likes and comments.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

SA gushes over the father and daughter moment

The online community loved watching the woman enjoying herself with her dad, and many poked fun at the stunner's father's behaviour at the groove.

Alicia cracked a joke, saying:

"He didn't enjoy one bit, ubulawa istress."

MaSheziKaJama added:

"He was probably very stressed."

Cnerhdladla wrote:

"Just looked at my dad and sighed."

Pabalelo commented:

"Next time when you want to go alone, he won't agree."

Nsiki bbe expressed:

"Stress akaphinde asale shem. He will be your bodyguard forever."

Zalihle simply added:

Lol, he was on high alert that night."

Heartwarming TikTok video shows woman grooving with father goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady and her father are breaking societal barriers within the African community with their special bond.

In the footage posted by @urgh_ntokozo on the video platform, the young lady is seen dancing with her father in a park surrounded by many people. The adorable duo is both dressed in green tops as they dance away. As the video continues, the young lady shows her father, who falls asleep on the chair as they groove.

