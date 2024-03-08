A clip of a woman grooving with her father has gone on viral social media, and peeps are loving it

The young lady's video has gathered over 1.1 million views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok

Netizens were left in awe of the stunner's content as they gushed over the woman's relationship with her father

This young lady and her father are breaking societal barriers within the African community with the special bond they share.

A South African young lady took to TikTok to showcase how she grooved with her dad. Image:@urgh_ntokozo

Woman grooves with her father

In the footage posted by @urgh_ntokozo on the video platform, one can see the young lady dancing with her father in a park surrounded by many people. The adorable duo were both dressed in green tops as they danced away. As the video continued, the young lady showed her father, who fell asleep on the chair as they grooved

At the end of the clip, the stunner stated that her dad had forgotten where he had parked the car, so he thought it had gone missing. The father can be seen sitting on a cooler box, which leaves the woman laughing.

The video of the lady attracted over 1.1 million views, with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

SA reacts to the woman's clip

The video of the lady captured the attention of many people online as they flooded her comments section with heartwarming messages while others simply wished for a bond like theirs.

Nitaa said:

"Need to go to groove with my dad."

Queen Bhubesi asked:

"Where do we buy fathers like yours??"

Micheline added:

"You living the life of my dreams."

Jollofina shared:

"This was me on the 31st, but we were indoors; dad kept on dashing athi bamba baby."

Troybeast commented:

"I’m still looking for my dad here in Joburg."

Daughter and father turn heads as they dance their hearts off at groove

The woman's content amused people as they rushed to the comments section to express thoughts on the adorable pair.

