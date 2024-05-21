Musician Vusi Nova is allegedly owing event organisers of the Cherry Festival in Ficksburg

The reality TV star reportedly owes them R170K, and they paid him upfront, and he failed to pitch for his performance

However, the Thandiwe hitmaker said he paid them back their money in total, and they should demand their money from the promoter

South African musician Vusi Nova found himself in hot water with some event organisers after failing to pitch for his performance last November 2023.

Vusi Nova allegedly owes event organisers R170K

Somizi Mhlongo's best friend, Vusi Nova, is also one of the celebrities who are allegedly owing event organisers for not showing up to the shows they are booked for.

According to ZiMoja, Nova was paid R170K up front for him to come and perform at the cherry harvest in Ficksburg from 25 to 26 November 2023, which he didn't pitch for.

Responding to the claims that he owes people, the star who recently modelled for L'Oreal at the SA Fashion Week said that he only missed his performance because he was involved in a car accident while driving from the Eastern Cape to Free State.

He said:

"I had an accident while driving from the Eastern Cape to the Free State. It wasn't major, but we had to wait for the police, causing a delay. We couldn't make it on time, and my life was on the line. I offered to return for the next show, humbly apologised, and I refunded the full payment. I made sure to compensate them."

Vusi also mentioned that the event organisers should demand their money from the promoter who charged them extra money:

"The promoter, who added their fee on top of what I was charging is the one owing the organisers. I paid back what I received; she needs to pay them."

