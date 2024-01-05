Vusi Nova and Young Stunna sparked curiosity among netizens after a video of them hanging out at groove went viral

Some people assumed that they were an item because they were very close to one another

For years, Vusi Nova's sexuality has been a burning topic among nosy people, and they have just started questioning Young Stunna's

Vusi Nova and Young Stunna had netizens questioning them after their viral video. Image: @vusinova, @youngstunna

Source: Instagram

Vusi Nova recently hung out in Young Stunna's hometown, but a video of them together sparked curiosity among netizens.

Mzansi questions Vusi Nova and Young Stunna

The video was shared by Vusi Nova on his Instagram page, where he and Young Stunna were hanging out with other people.

"Nice chillas yesterday, ntwana @youngstunna_rsa. I'm actually glad I decided to go around eKasi."

Young Stunna thanked him for visiting his hometown. He responded:

"Thank you for visiting my hometown big V. I’m glad you were there to witness real love with me, God bless you."

Mzansi questions Young Stunna and Vusi Nova

The video sparked curiosity among netizens as some people assumed that they were an item because they were very close to one another.

@Facts_For_SA

"Some of y'all will be surprised about Young Stunna."

@jacktairo

"Does Vusi Nova like him that."

@prof_JJ_LE:

"Birds of the same feather, together."

@Rufletheka:

"Allegations are true, I’m afraid."

@ManziniSimand:

"Something doesn’t add up."

Young Stunna and friend face after-nine accusations

Amapiano vocalist Young Stunna and his friend Masterpiece YVK raised eyebrows with their recent behaviour. The two were singing his new song while holding each other cosily at groove and made sure to fuel ongoing after-nine rumours.

This once again re-hashed curiosity about Young Stunna's sexuality.

Vusi Nova receives hero's welcome at his hometown

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Vusi Nova received a hero's welcome from his hometown, New Brighton in Gqeberha.

The singer shared a video where his fans back home gave him a warm welcome as he visited there He was left in awe at how much they loved him, and his followers also praised him for this.

