Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi craved amagwinya, also known as vetkoeks in Paris

Siya and his family were shopping for doughnuts when he unexpectedly asked for the SA snack

His family burst into laughter when he asked for them, while his daughter Keziah said she would pretend she was never there

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi had a vetkoek craving in Paris. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

The Kolisi family is having a jol in Paris. Now that they reside there, Siya Kolisi could not help but crave a proudly South African snack, amagwinya, also known as vetkoeks.

Siya Kolisi confuses shop owner with amagwinya craving

The Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi, shared pictures and videos from their stay in Paris with their family. One of the posts was a video where he asked for vetkoeks from a lady at the doughnut shop.

The lady gave him a very confused look, and he quickly educated her on what the snack was.

His family burst into laughter when he asked for them, while his daughter Keziah said she would pretend she was never there. “I’m pretending I was never here.”

Check out the posts below:

Mzansi laughs at Siya Kolisi and daughter

Netizens could not help but laugh at Siya Kolisi's cravings of Mzansi.

collinscr laughed:

"Lol Siya. Amagwinya! She looked confused, they will learn. Continue to fly our flag high Captain."

doltchbrings said:

"Let's go get our captain he misses us guys."

eva__bruce joked:

"Siya laughing is the best form of medicine if you’re in a bad mood."

cozmiclove laughed:

"Not Kez saying "I'm pretending I was never here!" That poor lady in frame 4 was over you guys."

quee_bee1031 said:

"You can never take Satafrika out of Siya shem. Don't even think it."

Siya, Rachel and family dance in TikTok video

In a previous report from Briefly News, Siya Kolisi took part in a dance challenge with his family, and the sweet moment delighted many of his followers.

The Springboks captain went viral after a video featuring his children and siblings got Mzansi's attention.

Social media users were thoroughly amused to see their version of a viral TikTok dance trend.

