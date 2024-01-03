A group of adults were playing a game during the festive season that showed their drinking abilities

The TikTok video of the group was a viral hit as people were entertained after seeing the funny competition

Many people were invested in the competition as the two teams went head to head with bottles of alcohol

A group went viral after showing their drinking skills. In a video, they showed who the best drinker is.

A TikTok video shows a group's drinking game, and one woman is impressed. Image: @vusimavutashntjik

Source: TikTok

The video of the family received more than 20,000 likes. There were over 200 comments from people who thought the game was hilarious.

Group in TikTok video has drinking race

A TikTok video by @vusimavutashntjik shows a family in Potchefstroom who were playing a drinking competition. In the video, they wanted to see who could down one bottle the fastest. A woman finished a bottle of Ice Tropez without a break

Watch the video below:

SA has jokes about drinking family

Online users head hilarious commentary about the family game. Many people wrote that the woman who finished the Ice Tropez was the fastest drinker.

Mzee said:

"Not my stingy mind whispering "Klipa Ye Icetropez gone in seconds."

LaDandelion Engu ThuliAngel commented:

"So the Ice Tropez lady is Malume Victor's partner neh?"

Ntobeko Cele added:

"Isgora and sisi we Ice Tropez bayaminya. I’m not taking you guys anywhere with me."

nkanise3 wondered:

"Did that guy just inhale the drink?"

lerato phatlane wrote:

"Sisi we Ice Tropez already playing with the child behinde tsene."

Nosipho Mjwara joked:

"Mina I'm sure iteam yami ingawina, iphethe mina. ( I'm sure my team would win with me on their side.)"

Busie applauded:

"Lady with a white/cream skirt and top, hay ndiyamnika."

Old woman mistakes Brutal Fruit for juice

A TikTok video shows an old lady who rated the fridge and thought she found juice. Online users with iridium used after she pulled out the bottle of an alcoholic beverage.

Lady falls pregnant after playing drinking game

Briefly News previously reported that a man identified as @Teehrankinq on X has shared a shocking story of a truth-or-dare game that took a distressing turn.

In a detailed account, he revealed the events that unfolded during the game, which resulted in an unintended pregnancy.

Unfortunately, due to the nature of the game and her role as a rule enforcer, she felt compelled to participate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News