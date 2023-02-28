Mzansi melted at the sight of a gogo not knowing what a Brutal Fruit is and almost drinking it for breakfast

Twitter user @Rathipa_Rampedi shared the sweet video, showing the cute gogo and her drink

People flooded the comment section, gushing over the granny and her innocence

One gogo almost drank a Brutal Fruit with her breakfast thinking it was a fancy fruit juice. Video footage of the sweet granny figuring it out left hearts in puddles, and people cried laughing.

While smashing a Brutal Fruit for breakfast might be something you did in your early 20s when you were living your best summer vaycay life, it is not something you'd advise an older adult to do.

Mzansi gogo almost cracks open a Brutal Fruit open with her breakfast

Twitter user @Rathipa_Rampedi shared a video of a gogo coming to ask what type of fruit juice is in this glass bottle. It turns out it is a Brutal Fruit, and gogo was about to get litty nice and early, lol.

Ugh, man, the pure innocence in this clip is everything!

Take a look:

Mzansi melts over cute moment with gogo

This gogo had hearts melting and smiles wide. People commented on how much they loved this clip and how special elderly people are.

See some of the sweet comments:

@ChatWithNelo said:

“I hope she got out of bed and found something for Gogo to drink.”

@sikocnyati said:

“Lol, they are so cute at this age.”

@portiadibela said:

“I love her.”

@michealosw said:

“Guys leave granny alone. We all have one of those days!”

@JabulaniCreed said:

