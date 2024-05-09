Global site navigation

Young Man Shares Jaw-Dropping House Pics on Facebook, SA Is Impressed
by  Johana Mukandila
  • A man shared photos of his stunning home in a Facebook group chat, and Mzansi loved it
  • The gentleman revealed that Nedbank approved his bond, and he unveiled his living space, which was beautifully decorated with fancy interior designs
  • Social media users loved the man's house as they rushed to the comments section to gush over his place

One young man was overjoyed as he moved into his brand-new home. He took to the popular Facebook group chat to show it off.

Man shows off his home

Social media user Tevin Wa Future uploaded images of his house in a group chat titled Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The gentleman revealed that he just moved in, and Nedbank had approved his "four-bond house."

Tevin Wa Future showed off the moving process into his new home. He then unveiled the outside of his house, which was painted white and grey. The man had a huge yard. In the next set of photos, he flexed his kitchen area, which was fully packed and busy, and his dining room, which had beautiful dining chairs.

His lounge area was clean and well-organised. It had black black couches with white cushions, a smart TV and a black table. His bedroom looked nothing but simply angelic, and his bathroom was super clean.

Take a look at the man's stunning home below:

The man's house
The man's home. Image: Tevin Wa Future
Peeps in awe of the man's home

Social media users loved the gentleman's house and did not shy away from congratulating the young man on his home as they flooded her comments with heartwarming messages.

Keamo Diseko said:

"Nedbank never disappoints. Congratulations babe."

Khajo Bomma Poni added:

"Great job."

NtombeZinhle Zee wrote:

"Ncoooh, congratulations, happy for you, Daddy."

Lerusha Dhilraj commented:

"Congratulations. Looks lovely."

Young man wows Mzansi with stunning apartment tour on Facebook

Briefly News previously reported that a young man left online users in awe after he unveiled his brand-new apartment.

Bandile Mdangay took to his Facebook account, where he shared images of his stunning home in the popular group chat called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen on Facebook.

