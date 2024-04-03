A South African woman on TikTok went viral for her impressive dance moves in a figure-hugging pink dress

The video shows her dancing to a popular amapiano song Come Duze Waze Wamuhle by DJ Maphorisa

Netizens flooded the comments with compliments about her toned physique and stylish dress

A woman was showered with love and compliments after showing off her curves on TikTok. Image: @_its_amz

A South African woman in a pink form-fitting dress had netizens mesmerised.

A video posted on TikTok by @_its_amz shows her wearing a stunning long pink dress as she dances in front of the camera to a vibey amapiano track.

The dress hugs her petite figure beautifully as she shows off her smooth dance moves to the Come Duze Waze Wamuhle track by DJ Maphorisa, Madumane and Vetkuk x Mahoota.

Watch the TikTok video below to see her do her thing:

Mzansi adores woman's shapely figure

Scores of South African netizens flooded the woman's post with compliments as they admired her physique, toned back and stunning dress.

Kiki commented:

"It shows that you're a gym baddie."

SiphoTyam replied:

"Women bafethu."

Uncle replied:

"Waze wamuhle."

Kamo Mohlopi commented:

"Yoh my back needs to see what other backs are doing ."

olgaclinic wrote:

"I'm going to start gym. I promise ."

sanele_phakathi replied:

"Kanti atholakapah lama girls ame kanje."

Khanyisa Tshoniswa. said:

"Eyy ngoba umuhle ngemphela."

Mlondy commented:

"Aweh ma, lamabele agcwele isfuba ngizowenzenjan ngoba ngiyayidinga lengubo. akekho ofuna ukutsheleka amabele."

