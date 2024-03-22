A young lady set the internet ablaze with her fire moves in a trending TikTok video, and peeps love it

The video of the schoolgirl generated many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Mzansi was stunned by her amapiano dance moves while others melted over sweet interaction with her grandad as she danced

In South Africa, dancing is like a sport! This young lady impressed people with her killer dance moves in a video making rounds on social media.

A schoolgirl showcased her impressive amapiano dance moves in a TikTok video. Image:@mini.enhle0

A young girl dances in her school uniform

The footage shared by @mini.enhle0 on TikTok shows the young lady dancing in the kitchen of her home, dressed in her school uniform. As the girl was dancing, her grandfather was behind her, walking past her and smiling.

@mini.enhle0 amazed online users with her impressive dance skills as the video gathered 719K views along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform.

Watch the schoolgirl kill it on the dance floor in the video below:

SA guessed over the woman and her grandad

The video of the young lady amazed many people online as they flocked to her comment section to gush over her and grandpa's adorable interaction.

User wrote:

"I love mkhulu hle pyjamas with a cap."

user7683170001393 added:

"Mkhulu, with a warm smile."

Mother of Engineers gushed over the grandad, saying:

"Such a warm smile from Mkhulu."

Dubandlela said:

"Mdala is cool guy no reaction but smile."

Thibos Sthivovo commented:

"I like GrandPa he is minding his own business with a smile."

Woman Takes Tshwala Bami Challenge to New Heights

Briefly News previously reported on a young lady who set the internet ablaze with her killer moves in a now-viral TikTok video, which people loved.

@isabell.afro could not let the opportunity slide to showcase her impressive dance moves. The young lady hopped on the trending dance challenge and unveiled her killer moves. In the video, the stunner can be seen dancing in front of the lions in synchronisation with her friend, who was at the back of the lions.

