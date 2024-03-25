A gogo brought her grandaughter a taxi, and the post went viral, leaving many people in awe

The Facebook post gained a massive attraction on social media as it received many likes and comments

South Africans were amazed as they rushed to the comments sections to send the duo heartwarming messages

Taxis are a huge part of the South African lifestyle, and many people use them in their day-to-day lives as a means of transportation.

A generous gogo gifted her granddaughter a taxi, and peeps were left in awe. Image: Make Me Hustle/ Facebook and RapidEye/Getty Images

Gogo gifts her granddaughter a taxi

The post shared by Briefly News on Facebook shows the grandmother handing the keys to her granddaughter, and she was left in complete awe of the gogo's grand gesture. The young girl, dressed in blue jeans and a white top, tapped her taxi keys with one of her grandma as they both smiled joyfully.

"My Grandmother bought a 15 seater taxi as an early 20th birthday gift," says Mantha Maxase, who shared the good news with Make Me Hustle.

The Facebook post received over 4.8K likes and many comments.

Take a look at the post.

SA wishes her well on her new business venture

The post touched many people as they flocked to the comments section to send congratulatory messages to the young lady and praise the gogo for her gesture.

Lallycious Smart said:

"Best Granny ever, Congrats girl."

Carol Hodgkinson wrote:

"Bless you, Gogo and Bless your granddaughter with her business!"

Mo Jacobs added:

"Congratulations, girl big up to Gogo."

Memo Mufunani commented:

"Woow congrats."

Jacqueline Daniels said:

"Congratulations, well done, gogo."

South African woman chooses taxis over car payments for a luxurious lifestyle

Briefly News previously reported that a local woman recently expressed her preference for taking taxis instead of burdening herself with monthly car payments.

A TikTok video posted by @yourguurldjlola starts with a young woman taking a taxi. She's headed to the mall to spoil herself. The video continues and showcases her soft life with luxury bags and different types of food that this typical young lady would spoil herself with when she's out and about.

