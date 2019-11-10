What happened to Pearl Shongwe? Death, partner and Metro FM

Pearl Shongwe, a well-known television and radio host from South Africa, was a popular newsreader on SABC's radio station, Metro FM. Sadly, Pearl passed away in November 2022, leaving her fans wondering about the cause of her death.

Pearl Shongwe was a multi-talented media personality in South Africa. She worked as a television presenter, voice artist, newsreader, scriptwriter, and facilitator on some of the country's most prominent television stations and radio broadcasters, including Metro FM and YFM station.

Full name Pearl Ntombifuthi Shongwe Gender Female Date of birth 3 January 1987 Died on 8 November 2022 Age 35 years old (at the time of her death) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Soweto, South African Place of death Polo Fields north of Johannesburg Nationality South African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Profession TV presenter, radio presenter, newsreader, voice-over artist

Who was Pearl Shongwe?

Pearl Shongwe was a celebrated radio broadcaster and TV presenter born on 3 January 1987 in Soweto as Pearl Ntombifuthi Shongwe.

Pearl Shongwe's career

Pearl's journey to broadcasting and television success was one filled with immense passion and determination. At the mere age of twelve, she had already started auditioning for television commercials to star in. She was also among the Miss Soweto 2011 finalist.

She was also the co-founder of the NGO Sakha-Isizwe. Together with Nhlanhla Khumalo, a literacy specialist, their NGO seeks to uplift and empower marginalized communities in South Africa by promoting social justice via education.

The top presenter officially started her career in 2010 when she found herself seated behind an anchoring mic on a South African commercial youth radio station called YFM. Here, she worked as an entertainment news reporter, sharing her working space with top DJ Mo Flava.

In 2011, she found herself at SABC, where she debuted as a sports news anchor. She tried her hand at SABC on various platforms under the broadcasting corporation's umbrella. She anchored the news on SABC's 24-hour news channel and SABC's radio broadcasting station, Metro FM, as a newsreader. She also co-hosted the Daily Thetha.

What happened to Pearl Shongwe?

Pearl Shongwe's family confirmed that Pearl died on 8 November 2022 at the age of 35 when she was asleep in her Johannesburg home. She was found lying down on her bed facing down.

What's the cause of Pearl Shongwe's death? The radio presenter is suspected of having died from excessive drug intake. This comes after drugs were found in her bedroom.

Where was Pearl Shongwe buried?

Pearl Shongwe from Metro FM was buried at the Nasrec Memorial Park. Her funeral service took place at the Welfare Centre, where many people paid tribute to her, including Kgopedi Lilokoe.

In Kgopedi Lilokoe's tribute, she expressed how she was deeply saddened by the news of Shongwe's passing. She also added that:

None of us are getting out of this life thing alive, so live, say things you mean, mean the things you say, don’t concern yourself about what people will say about you. Do everyone a favour and just live.

Was Pearl Shongwe married?

Pearl was very private, so details about her personal life were never made public. During her burial, her sister, Nonhlanhla Shongwe, said she was hoping to speak at Pearl Shongwe's wedding and not at her memorial service.

Did Pearl Shongwe leave Metro FM?

At the time of her death, Pearl was a newsreader on Metro FM and co-hosted the Daily Thetha, an educational TV talk show that empowers the youth through engaging dialogue.

Pearl Shongwe was a South African radio and television presenter who died in November 2022. She worked hard every day to leave a lasting impression on the people of South Africa.

