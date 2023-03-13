Everything to know about Evanka Franjko, Joey Buttafuoco's wife

For years, the public space has witnessed many women who got married to convicted criminals and infamous felons of national interest, and Evanka Franjko is one such. She is renowned as the second wife to Joey Buttafuoco, an auto body shop owner who harassed a teenager named Amy Fisher. So where is the one-time criminal's wife, and is the couple still together?

Evanka Franjko is a Croatian-born woman who lives a simple and private life. However, she made newspaper headlines for marrying Joey. Joey Buttafuoco is an actor and TV personality known for appearing in various shows and movies. But then, he is more recognised for his illegal acts, fraud, and sexual crimes in the USA.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Evanka Franjko Gender Female Date of birth 24 March 1962 Age 61 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Croatia Nationality Croatian Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurement in inches 33-26-32 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Reddish blonde Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Joey Buttafuoco Children 1 University California State University Northridge Profession Employed

Evanka Buttafuoco's background information

Joey Buttafuoco's wife was born on 24 March 1962 in Croatia, although the exact place of birth is undisclosed. She is 61 in 2023. Information regarding her family is unknown, though she has a brother named Frank Franjko.

As for her education, the actor's wife attended a local high school in Croatia and graduated from California State University Northridge.

Career

Buttafuoco has no known career but seems to be employed and doing well for herself. On the other hand, her husband, Joey, is a proud owner of an auto body shop.

As a talented TV star and actor, he has been featured in top movies and shows like The Underground, Operation Repo, The Godson, and The Daily Show. Furthermore, he was a regular guest on the reality show The Howard Stern Show with his first wife, Mary.

Did Joey Buttafuoco and Amy Fisher have anything together?

Yes, Joey admitted to having a sexual affair with the 17 old minor, Amy Fisher. They had an affair during his marriage with his first wife, Mary Jo, whom he married on 29 March 1977 and had two children with, Paul and Jessica.

What happened to Joey and Mary Jo's marriage?

On 19 May 1992, Joey and Mary Jo's marriage had a negative turn when jealous Amy came to their house in Massapequa, New York, to confront Mary. She told her about the extramarital relationship she was having with her husband. Amy stated they had been dating since July 1991 and showed her a T-shirt belonging to Joey to prove the infidelity.

Mary disbelieved and called her husband when Amy shot Mary's face with a 25 calibre semi-automatic pistol. However, she survived the attack, though with paralysed face, and her left ear became deaf.

Fisher was prosecuted, served almost seven years in prison, and was released in 1999. Also, Joey Buttafuoco initially denied the incident, calling Amy a liar and prostitute. Later, he admitted to it and served four months and nine days in prison.

Are Joey and Mary Jo still married?

No, Mary filed for divorce on 3 February 2003. Before this, during her recovery stage, she supported her husband even though he admitted to his crime and infidelity. After his release from jail in March 1994, the couple moved from New York to California.

She could not handle his excesses and filed for a divorce. After her failed marriage, she appeared on numerous TV shows like The Dr Oz Show and The Oprah Winfrey Show. Also, in 2009, she released a book narrating her ordeal entitled Getting It Through My Thick Skull: Why I Stayed, What I Learned, and What Millions of People Involved with Sociopaths Need to Know.

Where is Amy Fisher now?

After being released in 1999, Amy became a newspaper columnist for the Long Island Press. She also wrote a book titled If I Knew Then. In 2003, she married Louis Bellera, a former New York City police officer. They had three kids before they divorced in 2015.

Also, Amy later became an adult film actress and appeared in TV shows and segments like Mary and Joey.

Who is Joey Buttafuoco married to now?

The Operation Repo star married Evanka Franjko. They met in his auto body shop and started dating in the early 2000s, although the exact year is unknown. Later on, Evanka Franjko married Joey in 2005.

Before marrying Joey, Evanka was married to Andrew Torchon in the 90s. They had a son named Nick Torchon on 28 April 1994, but it dissolved on 13 March 1998 with no child.

Her marriage with Joey was filled with turbulence. At first he was imprisoned in 2005 for vehicle insurance fraud.

Evanka's physical appearance

Evanka Franjko's height is 5 feet and 8 inches, equating to 178 centimetres. She weighs 60 kilograms, and her adorable brown eyes and reddish-blonde hair give her a unique look.

Evanka Franjko's net worth

Franjko's net worth is uncertain, but her husband, Joey, is allegedly worth $20,000. Also, there is no Evanka Franjko instagram page, though she is on Facebook. Still, she has been inactive for years.

Evanka Frankjo was thrust into the limelight for her marriage to a one-time media and tabloids headline story figure. Her husband's constant actions against the law made him negatively famous despite his other legal careers.

