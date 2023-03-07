Everything to know about Tyler Reddick's girlfriend, Alexa De Leon

Alexa De Leon is an American social media influencer and social worker born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. She is a 28-year-old mother of one son named Beau and is popularly known as the partner of Tyler Reddick, an American professional stock car racing driver. De Leon also founded an organisation focused on giving back to the Colombian community. Thus, here is what we know so far about Alexa De Leon.

Tyler Reddick, driver of the 3CHI Chevrolet, celebrates with his girlfriend, Alexa De Leon and son Beau at the yard of bricks after winning the NASCAR Cup Series. Photo: Logan Riely

Alexa is an American citizen whose parents are unknown due to the simple life she was living prior to dating Tyler Reddick, the famous car racing driver.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Alexa De Leon Gender Female Date of birth 6 March 1995 Age 28 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 cm Weight in kilograms 49 kg Weight in pounds 108 Ibs Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Child Beau Reddick Marital status Unmarried Occupation Social media influencer and social worker Net worth Approximately $1.5 million Social media @alexa.deleon_

Alexa De Leon’s biography

Alexa De Leon is a 28-year-old American citizen from Chicago, Illinois, United States of America. She was born on the 6th of March 1995. Although she is American by nationality, Alexa is of a Colombian descent. She went to Bloomington High School in Illinois.

Alexa furthered her studies at a university in the USA, where she obtained the qualification of a social worker.

She is also the founder of Sembration Opita, a non-profit organisation that is responsible for reforestation in the city of Neiva, Hulia, Colombia.

Tyler Reddick’s girlfriend’s nationality

Alexa De Leon is American by nationality and some sources state that she is of a Hispanic ethnicity. Even though this is the case, there are no specific details pertaining to her Hispanic roots.

What is Alexa De Leon’s height?

Reports state that Alexa is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 49 kilograms. She has maintained a model's physique and interestingly has brown hair and eyes.

Who are Alexa De Leon’s parents?

Unfortunately, no information has been found pertaining to who her parents are. Some sources suggest her parents’ details are unknown because she only rose to popularity after dating Tyler Reddick.

Alexa De Leon’s Instagram profile

A collage photo of Tyler Reddick's partner, Alexa De Leon. Photo: @alexa.deleon_ (modified by author)

She has an Instagram profile where she follows 1,193 people and has a following of 5,837. Alexa uses her social media platforms for influencing in addition to creating memories with friends and family.

How old is Tyler Reddick?

According to sources, the American professional stock car racing driver is 27 years old as of 2023. He was born in the United States on the 11th of January 1996 and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Who is the shortest NASCAR driver?

Danica Patrick is reportedly the shortest NASCAR driver, with a height of 5 feet 2 inches. She is regarded as the most successful female racecar driver in American open-wheel racing and began her career as a NASCAR driver in 2010.

Who is Alexa De Leon married to?

Alex De Leon is in a relationship with her long-time boyfriend, Tyler Reddick, some sources suggest they are married. Even then, the specifics of their marriage are not mentioned.

What did Tyler Reddick do?

After experiencing multiple crashes at the Daytona 500 and Auto Club Speedway, Tyler was able to make the top 10. The 23XI racer was elated to have made the top 10 after a rough start to the 2023 season.

Who sponsors Tyler Reddick?

SiriusXM, an American broadcasting company, will be sponsoring Tyler Reddick in his NASCAR races. Reports state, "Toyota cars will run the white and blue SiriusXM branding in multiple races during the 2023 season and the partnership will last for five race events starting in February.”

