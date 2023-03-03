How tall is Joe Bartolozzi? Get to know the TikTok personality

Social media is a tested and trusted platform that has raised many celebrities with millions of followers. Joe Bartolozzi is a famous social media influencer who creates rich content on his pages. Then again, he is a ladies' guy with a good physique. Given his height, some have often asked, "how tall is Joe Bartolozzi?"

Joe Bartolozzi is a famous social media influencer with rich page content and massive followers. Photo: @joe.bartolozzi (modified by author)

Joe Bartolozzi is an American Tiktoker, YouTuber, athlete, Twitch streamer, and Instagram star. Though he recently rose to stardom, he has millions of followers on his social media accounts. He is known for his comedy videos, lip sync videos, gaming, and lifestyle blog.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Joseph Bartolozzi Gender Male Date of birth 6 February 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth New Jersey, USA Current residence New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 158 Weight in kilograms 72 Body measurement in inches 42-15-25 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Mother Kimberly E. Chapman Father Eric Bartolozzi Sibling 1 Marital status Single School St Augustine Preparatory School Profession TikToker, YouTuber, Twitch streamer, athlete, social media personality Net worth $1.5 million Social media presence TikTok, YouTube, Instagram

What is Joe Bartolozzi's real name?

The social media influencer's real name is Joseph Bartolozzi. He was born into a Christian family in New Jersey, USA, to Kimberly E Chapman and Eric Bartolozzi on 6 February 2002. This makes Joe Bartolozzi's age 21.

He is reportedly finished with St Augustine Preparatory School and enrolled at a local private university in New Jersey. He had a passion for sports and and has received medals from his sporting activities in the high jump, hurdle race, and relays in high school and college.

How tall is Joe Bartolozzi?

Joe Bartolozzi's height is 5 feet and 10 inches or 178 centimetres. He weighs around 158 pounds or 72 kilograms, complementing his blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

Bartolozzi sometimes streams himself playing games like Minecraft, Warzone, and Super Mario Party. Photo: @joe.bartolozzi (modified by author)

How rich is Joe Bartolozzi?

Joe Bartolozzi's net worth is approximately $1.5 million. But then, he only achieved this after a while. Best known for his hilarious TikTok videos, he started his career on TikTok in 2019. He uploads rib-cracking commentaries on subjects and dance videos. His signature dress for TikTok videos is a white Carhartt Beanie.

Joe created his YouTube channel on 1 June 2020 and posted his first video, Why I Hate Public Bathrooms.Vibe Talks Episode 1, on 7 July 2020. This post got millions of views and earned him many subscribers. He also has a Twitch account where he uploads more gaming videos. The YouTuber streams himself playing games like Minecraft, Warzone, and Super Mario Party.

Some of his most viewed videos are Morgz Buys Fake Jewelry For Views?!? which had 2.2 million views, The Worlds Hottest Chip, and People On TLC Can't Be Real.

His TikTok account has over 21.5 million followers and more than 1.6 billion likes. Joe Bartolozzi's Twitch account has 1.1 million followers, his YouTube channel has 1.29 million subscribers, and his Instagram account has 343k followers.

With the level of acceptance he enjoys, Joe Bartolozzi's salary is about $14.95 thousand. His endorsements, advertisements, and business deals contribute to his income.

Is Joe Bartolozzi still alive?

Yes, he is alive and doing well. He lives in New Jersey, and based on the post he shared on his Instagram page, he is dating Brooke Armitage. Her Instagram bio shows she is a student-athlete, fitness model, and activist.

How tall is Joe Bartolozzi? He is 5 feet and 10 inches tall. But beyond his height, he is a multifaceted handsome youngster that many young folks emulate. His total followers are mindblowing, and many people celebrate him for the unique content he dishes out consistently.

