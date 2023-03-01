Everything about Kevin Fontana Bern Nadette Stanis's husband

If you are familiar with the top hilarious comedy series of the 70s, then you should know the character of Thelma Ann Evans of CBS's Good Times. Kevin Fontana rose to fame for his marriage to the famous actress. His wife, Bern Nadette Stanis, is also an author, and since the couple has been together, they have been in fans' interest. This is partly because the actress has had a few failed relationships.

Kevin Fontana's wife, Bern Nadette Stanis, attends Day 1 of the Chiller Theatre Expo at Sheraton Parsippany Hotel in Parsippany, New Jersey. Photo: Bobby Bank

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Fontana is an American businessman and the fourth husband of Bern Nadette Stanis. Besides enjoying a successful career with millions of dollars in net worth, her marriage to Kevin has lasted over three decades.

Kevin Fontana's profile summary and bio

Full name Kevin Fontana Gender Male Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimeters 167 Hair colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Bern Nadette Stanis Children 2 School St Henry's School Profession Businessman Net worth $1 million

Who is Bernadette Stanis's husband?

The Black Jesus actress is married to Kevin Fontana. He was reportedly born in Cleveland, Ohio, into a Christian family. However, he keeps his private life, and information on his family and siblings is unknown.

Some reports state his father was a former coach, and Kevin's mother died in 2014. Kevin Fontana's age is also uncertain as he never discloses his date of birth.

Is Bernadette Stanis's husband white?

Is Kevin Fantana white? He is of mixed ethnicity with black skin. However, he is said to be white since he was born in the United States of America.

What does Kevin Fontana do?

His exact line of business is unknown to the public, though he is reportedly a businessman. But then, though he attended St Henry's school, now known as Bishop Lyke School, he was part of the school choir. So, if he pursued his interest in music is yet to be known.

Actress Bern Nadette Stanis attends Be Bold Dinner Series honouring Janet Jackson in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

On the other hand, Kevin Fontana's wife is a renowned TV and movie actress and author. She became known for her teen role as Thelma Ann Evans, Florida and James Evans Sr's daughter in the CBS sitcom Good Times, which aired between 1974 and 1979. She also featured in television shows and movies, including the following:

The Cosby Show

What's happening Now

Hidden Blessings

The Love Boat

N-Secure

Then, she was a voice-over commercial advertiser alongside her colleague Jimmie Walker on AT&T's radio commercial and National Insurance Commercial.

As a multi-talented young woman in the 70s and 80s, she won the Miss Brooklyn title and became 1st runner-up in the Miss New York state competition. She has written and published four books:

Situations 101: Relationships, The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

For Men Only

Situations 101: Finances

The Last Night: A Caregiver's Journey Through Transition and Beyond

Does Bernadette Stanis have children?

She has two kids for different fathers. Interestingly, the Hidden Blessings actress has been married four times. Her first marriage was with her high school lover Thomas Fauntleroy.

They married in 1974 but later divorced in 1978. A year later, she married a Brooklyn nightclub owner named Darnell Johnson in 1979. The marriage was also short-lived, and she later found love in her third husband, Terrance Redd, a mechanical engineer.

The couple separated after some years, but before then, she had her first child, Dior Ravel, with him in the 80s. After she met and married her fourth husband, Kevin Fontana, on 19 July 1982, she gave birth to Brittany Rose Fontana, her second child.

Actress Bern Nadette Stanis speaks onstage at the 2018 Black Experience Expo at Georgia International Convention Center. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Does Bernadette Stanis have a daughter?

Her two daughters are mini versions of her. Dior aspires to be a model and author. Her second child, Fontana, studies gynaecology and is associated with the Beta Kappa Chi National Honor society. Kevin is his daughter's hero, as she often talks about how he has motivated her. Bernadette and her husband and children live together in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kevin Fontana's net worth

Kevin allegedly has an estimated net worth of $1 million earned from his business. Meanwhile, his wife is worth $6 million; she acquired this from her decade of a successful career.

Kevin Fontana's connection to a top celebrity brought him to the limelight. His marriage has been the longest with the actress, showcasing he has been a good and supportive husband to his wife and a great father to his children.

READ ALSO: Who is Joseline Hernandez's daughter, Bonnie Bella Jordan?

Briefly.co.za shared on Bonnie Bella Jordan, Joseline Hernandez and Steve J's daughter. The little star comes from a family of rich celebrity black entertainers.

Her father is a famous American rapper, music producer, TV personality, and businessman. On the other hand, Joseline is a Puerto Rican actress, reality TV personality, and rapper. Check out the post to learn more about her.

Source: Briefly News