The untold story of DL Hughley's wife LaDonna Hughley: interesting facts

Did you watch BET's ComicView between 1992 and 1993? If yes, you should know the American actor and stand-up comedian Darryl Lynn Hughley. His eponymous character on The Hughleys, one of ABC/UPN sitcoms, also gave him significant acceptance before his fans. But then, do you know DL Hughley's wife has been instrumental in his success in the entertainment industry?

DL Hughley and his wife LaDonna at the premiere screening of The Original Kings of Comedy at the Paramount Theater, Paramount studios, in Hollywood, Ca. Photo: Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

LaDonna Hughley, the wife of the renowned comedian DL Hughley, is often speculated to have played a vital role in his rise to fame. Since 1986 when the couple married, it is no wonder how they have maintained intimacy over the years. It also amazes many how they kept their relationship going, despite the marital storms they have undergone.

DL Hughley's wife's profile summary

Full name LaDonna Yvonne Hughley Gender Female Date of birth 2 May 1962 Age 60 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth West Hills, California Current residence Los Angeles, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in inches 33-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 84-61-86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Annie Marie Murphy Father Kenneth Ray Murphy Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Partner Daryll Lynn Hughley Children 3 Profession Actress, film producer Net worth $1 million

Who is DL Hughley?

Daryll Lynn Hughley is an American actor, author, and stand-up comedian, born on 6 March 1963 in Portsmouth, Virginia. He gained fame for his role in the ABC/UPN sitcom The Hughleys and as one of the four comedians in Spike Lee's film The Original Kings of Comedy.

DL Hughley has worked as a host for CNN's D.L. Hughley Breaks the News, a correspondent for NBC's The Jay Leno Show, and a local radio personality and interviewer in New York City. Moreover, he finished 9th in the Dancing with the Stars competition in early 2013.

Is DL Hughley married?

Yes, he is. Who is DL Hughley's wife? The comedian is married to LaDonna Yvonne Murphy. She is an African-American actress and film producer famous for producing two movies: Colored My Mind (2013) and Black Love (2017).

Host DL Hughley and his wife Ladonna Hughley pose for a portrait at the 39th NAACP Image Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mark Mainz

LaDonna was born and raised in West Hills, California, and she has a sister named Lisa Murphy Oates. Her parents are Kenneth Ray and Annie Marie Murphy, an electronic instructor who retired as a registered nurse.

LaDonna attended a local high school in West Hills, California. Later in the late 1990s, she studied social work at California State University.

How old is LaDonna Hughley?

LaDonna is 60 years old as she was born on 2 May 1962. She belongs to the African-American ethnicity and has American nationality. She also traces her maternal roots to Jamaica.

How long was DL Hughley married?

Daryll has married his wife for over 36 years, since 1986. They initially met while employed at the Los Angeles Times. When they first met, he was a clerk at the Los Angeles Times, though he had started his career there as a telemarketer. Following an extended courtship, they tied the knot on 22 February 1986.

The couple has experienced good and bad times, including Daryll disclosing his infidelity with an unidentified woman, resulting in a child's conception. Sadly, the child died from brain damage caused by the mistress's boyfriend's violent actions.

Does DL Hughley have children?

Daryll and his wife have three children: Ryan Nicole, Kyle Aaris, and Tyler Whitney. Their oldest daughter, Ryan Nicole Shepard, was born in 1987 and has been happily married to Dr Alejandro Shepard since 2019. Ryan is a food journalist.

Kyle was born in 1988 and diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome, a type of Autism. Despite his condition, he works as a Krav Maga instructor. The youngest of LaDonna Hughley's daughters is Tyler, born in 1991, a DJ. She believes in same-sex relationships and has been in a relationship with Alex Phillips since September 2017.

DL Hughley and his wife attend the 6th annual Television Academy Honors at Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

Social media

Although LaDonna has gained popularity on social media over the years, she has lived a relatively quiet lifestyle. As a result, LaDonna Hughley's Instagram account, among other social media accounts she operates, is private, even though she has over seven thousand followers.

LaDonna Hughley's net worth

LaDonna's net worth is allegedly $1 million. According to sources, LaDonna Hughley's husband has an estimated net worth of $10 million. He has earned his net worth through his performances in comedy shows, movies, and other television programs.

DL Hughley's wife has been a pillar of support and encouragement throughout her husband's career. Her unwavering dedication to him has been pivotal to his success. She is an excellent example of how a person can help their partner reach success and further their dreams.

