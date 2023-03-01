Details into the life of Samantha Speno, Randy Orton's ex-wife

Samantha Speno is an American make-up artist, fashion stylist, entrepreneur, realtor and retired gymnastic trainer who rose to prominence after her appearance on the highly-acclaimed reality TV show Sunset Tan. In addition, Speno gained popularity as Randy Orton's ex-wife. Pro-wrestling veterans often mention Randy as the most outstanding performer of this generation. At 24, he became the youngest world champion in the WWE after winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

After her elementary studies, Samantha attended Francis Howell High School. Photo: @samantha_m_orton on Instagram, Robin Marchant via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The ex-couple was married for five years from 2007 before calling it quits in 2012, citing that their marriage was "irretrievably broken". Both were unable to stand the pressure that comes with professional commitments. Here is a glimpse of what Samantha has been doing since the divorce.

Samantha Speno's profile summary and bio

Full name Samantha Speno Nickname Samantha Gender Female Date of birth January 11 1982 Age 41 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Missouri, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 57 Weight in pounds 125 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Education Francis Howell High School Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Randy Orton Children Alanna Marie Orton Famous for Being Randy Orton's ex-wife Profession Entrepreneur, make-up artist, fashion stylist and retired gymnastics trainer Net worth $4 million Instagram @samantha_m_orton

Samantha Speno's age

Randy Orton and Samantha Speno got engaged in 2005 and tied the knot in a colourful wedding on September 21, 2007. Photo: Andrew Toth

Source: Getty Images

Samantha was born on January 11 1982, in Missouri, United States of America. As of 2023, she is 41 years old. The entrepreneur's zodiac sign is Capricorn. Speno holds American nationality and Caucasian ethnicity.

Education

After her elementary studies, Samantha attended Francis Howell High School, where she graduated in 2000. While there, she was actively involved in sporting activities such as athletics.

Samantha Speno's height

The entrepreneur stands 5 feet 6 inches or 165 centimetres tall, weighing 57 or 125 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

How did Randy and Samantha meet?

The duo first met in a bar where Speno worked as a waitress. It was love at first sight for Orton, who was in an injury break from his wrestling career. The wrestler walked up to her; they had a conversation, exchanged contacts, and started dating. Randy Orton and Samantha Speno got engaged in 2005 and tied the knot in a colourful wedding on September 21 2007. The ex-couple has a daughter, Alanna Marie Orton, who was born on July 12, 2008.

Eventually, the pair separated in 2012 and officially divorced in 2013. Photo: @samantha_m_orton on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Samantha Speno's divorce

Orton's marriage to Speno faced several marital issues after years of bliss. This was due to Randy's demanding career that kept them away from each other for an extended period. As a result, a rift that grew broader by day was formed between them. Eventually, the pair separated in 2012 and officially divorced in 2013.

In the divorce agreement, Samantha got legal custody of their daughter. On the other hand, Randy was allowed visitation rights and was responsible for child support. After their divorce, Randy moved on and married Kim Marie Kessler in 2015, with whom he has two kids.

Career

Randy Orton's first wife began her career as a gymnastics instructor, where she worked for several years before exploring other professions. Samantha starred in the reality series Sunset Tan, which stood out as her propeller to stardom. In 2012, she launched a jewellery line named Rock and Stars on Twitter and Facebook, which specializes in selling high-end jewellery products.

Samantha also owns Stultify Incorporation Limited, a company she opened with her friend Shannon Tinosamoa. Speno works for a real estate company, Experience, where she managed to bring business and grow the company thanks to her negotiation and problem-solving skills.

Samantha Speno's net worth

After his divorce, Randy moved on and married Kim Marie Kessler in 2015, with whom he has two kids. Photo: @samantha_m_orton on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

As of 2023, the talented make-up artist has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful beautician career and entrepreneurial ventures. Speno was also awarded considerable money as alimony after her divorce.

Samantha Speno is the epitome of hard work, discipline and consistency. Despite her failed marriage to Randy Orton, she maintains a cordial relationship with him as they continue co-parenting their daughter. Speno has invested wisely with the alimony and is now doing great as an entrepreneur and realtor.

READ ALSO: Top 10 highest-paid WWE wrestlers and their net worths (2023)

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the Top 10 highest-paid WWE wrestlers and their net worths (2023).

The highest-paid wrestlers are not necessarily the ones who have been around the longest since some more recent figures have made it to the list. The biggest stars in the league have a definitive persona that is a crowd favourite, being either a 'villain' or 'hero' in a sense.

Source: Briefly News