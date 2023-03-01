What is Grant Cardone's net worth, and how did he make his money?

Grant Cardone is an American sales trainer, speaker, and entrepreneur with experience in the real estate and automotive industries. He is the best-selling author of The 10X Rule, and If You're Not First, You're Last. With all this success, what is Grant Cardone's net worth in 2023?

Grant Cardone is also a real estate tycoon who created his $5 billion portfolio of multifamily properties from nothing. In addition, Forbes Magazine named him the top marketer to watch in 2017.

How old is Grant Cardone?

He was born on the 21st of March, 1958. As of 2023, Grant Cardone's age is 64 years, and his star sign is Aries.

Where is Grant Cardone from?

The tycoon was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, United States. His parents are Curtis Louis and Concetta Neil, and he has one brother called Gary. He is of Caucasian ethnicity.

Education

He went to La Grange High School in La Grange, Texas. He then joined McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where he studied accounting from 1979 to 1983. In 1983, he went to Cardone University, graduating with a master's in sales in 2017.

What is Grant Cardone known for?

He is the CEO of Cardone Capital, with over $4 Billion in assets under his management. In addition to being the CEO or a partner in seven privately held businesses, he is the author of eight business books and thirteen best-selling business programs. He was ranked among the top social media business influencers worldwide by Forbes.

How did Grant Cardone get so rich?

In Grant Cardone's story, he grew up poor. At age 10, he lost his father, which set off a chain reaction of problematic conduct. Without his father, he no longer had a male role model. His adolescent years were marred by drugs and alcohol. He was in and out of high school due to detention and suspensions but graduated from high school.

When did Grant Cardone make his money?

After graduating, he started working for a sales organization. He had residences in Los Angeles, La Jolla, and Houston, Texas. He acquired a severe drug addiction during this time, which forced him to spend time in rehab. At 25, he had a new lease on life after completing rehab.

The fact that he was broke made him despise his sales position even more. He also understood he didn't have time for drugs because his profession kept him focused and busy. Throughout the following five years, he amassed a million dollars while working as a car salesperson and making side investments in real estate.

Grant Cardone's companies

He has been Cardone Capital's CEO for the past 27 years since 1997. According to his LinkedIn, Grant Cardone's businesses include Grant Cardone Entreprises and Sales Training.

How much do you make with Grant Cardone?

The expected compensation range at his company is between $24,064 and $139,099 per year for an inside sales representative and director of human resources, respectively. At this company, the projected hourly wages for employees range from $7.35 for material handlers to $28.23 for supervisors.

Is Grant Cardone a billionaire?

He is not a billionaire yet. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth $600 million.

Is Grant Cardone married?

He is married to Elena Lyons, an author and businesswoman. They have been married for over 13 years and have two daughters, Sabrina and Scarlett. However, before Elena, he was married for 12 months, but the two divorced.

Grant Cardone's net worth is a true testament to how much he has made through working hard and smart. He has made a fortune from his various businesses and helps others become successful with his school.

