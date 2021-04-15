Jeppe College courses, fees, application form, and online application

It is about that time of the year when students are seeking to join institutions of higher learning to pursue the courses of their choice. If you are a prospective student and are looking for an institution to join, checking out Jeppe College might go a long way. Not only does the institution offer a wide range of courses to choose from, but also the courses that it offers are legitimate. You might want to dig into details about the college.

Jeppe College is one of the institutions that has richly invested in education. The college has established a couple of campuses in different parts of the country to ensure that its courses are accessible to its students. The institution is also known for providing a wide range of courses. To add to it, it also offers different programs that a student can choose from. How about checking out the offer that the college has for you?

Is Jeppe College private or public?

Before you settle for this institution, there is a crucial question that you need to seek answers to. Jeppe College is a private institution that has been recognized nationally by FET. The courses that the institution offers are fully recognised by Umalusi and have been registered by the Private Further Education and Training Act; 2006 (Act 16 of 2006).

Jeppe college courses

Are you a prospective student who would wish to join Jeppe College? If that is the case, it will be prudent for you to familiarize with the courses that the institution offer before proceeding to the application stage. With insight into the courses that the institution offers, you can make a judgement on whether to enroll with the college or not, especially if the college offers programs that are in line with your preference.

Here are the list of Jeppe College courses. It is important to note that the institution offers courses on the following basis:

Full-time basis

These are the courses that the institution offers with the program:

Faculty of Information Technology

Systems Development L4

Technical Support L4

Systems Support L5

End-User Computing

Systems Development L5

ICT – Systems Support

ICT – Systems Development

Network Engineering

Faculty of Engineering

Welding (N1 – N3)

Carpentry (N1 – N3)

Plumbing (N1 – N3)

Water Treatment (N1- N3)

Mechanical Engineering: Fitting & Training (N1 – N3)

Mechanical Engineering (N1 – N6)

Mechanical Engineering: Motor Trade (N1 – N3)

Mechanical Engineering: Boiler Making (N1 – N3)

Mechanical Engineering (N1 – N6)

Electrical Engineering Level 4

Electrical Engineering Level 2

Electrical Engineering (N1 – N6)

Electrical Engineering Level 3

Civil Engineering & Building (N1 – N6)

Faculty of Tourism & Hospitality

Hospitality Reception L4

Accommodation Services L2

Professional Cookery L4

Retail Travel L5

Faculty of Media Studies

Business Analysis: Support Practice L5

Photography L4

Advertising L4

Journalism L5

Radio Production L5

Music Industry: Sound Technology L5

Radio Station Management L5

Graphics: Design Foundation L4

Faculty of Business Studies

Small Business Financial Management L4

Public Sector Accounting L4

Bookkeeping L3

Tourism (N4 – N6)

Hospitality and Catering Services (N4 – N6)

Human Resource Management (N4 – N6)

Popular Music: Studio Work (N4 – N6)

Public Relations (N4 – N6)

Educare (N4 – N6)

Medical Secretary (N4 – N6)

Marketing Management (N4 – N6)

Legal Secretary (N4 – N6)

Management Assistant (N4 – N6)

Public Management (N4 – N6)

Business Management (N4 – N6)

Financial Management (N4 - N6)

Office Administration L5

Human Resource & Practices Support L4

Bookkeeping L4

Office Administration L6

Policing Academy

Tactical Road Traffic Operations

Policing

P SETA

Public Administration L3

Public Administration L4

Public Administration L5

Public Administration L6

Public Administration L7

LG SETA

Emergency Services Supervision: Fire Level 5

Public Finance Management & Administration L5

Local Economic Development Level 4

Municipal Integrated Development Planning L5

Ward Committee Governance L2

Municipal Finance and Administration L4

These are the other courses that Jeppe College offers:

Industrial Organization and Planning

Supervision in Industry

Industrial Orientation

Mathematics

Business English

Technical Matric N3

Sake Afrikaans

Jeppe College part time courses

The institution offers the following short courses under the part time program, here are some of them:

Certified Computer End-User (CCEU)

A+ Technician

MS Systems Admin (MCSA Server 2012R2)

S+ Security

N+ Technician

Photoshop CS 6

HTML 5

CCNAO

CCNA

CCNPO

CCNP Switch

ICND 1&2

C# Programming

Vocational Courses

Apart from the full time and part time courses, Jeppe College also offers vocational courses. They include:

Plasma Cutting

Boilermaker

Welding (Metal ARC)

Sheet Metal Work

Mig & Tig Welding

Pipe Fitting

Fitting & Turning

Plumbing

Engineering Fabrication Processes

Brick Laying

Cutting Torch

Carpentry

Automotive Petrol

Automotive Diesel

Each one of these courses has a stipulated set of requirements that a student has to fulfil within the stipulated duration the learning process before they are awarded a certificate.

Jeppe College application

If you want to know more about the application process, you can read Jeppe College prospectus 2021. If you have established your course of choice, you can proceed to the application process. The institution has two application methods:

On-campus application

This method involves physically visiting any of the campuses of the institution and manually applying for the course. Admission into any of the campuses will depend on the availability of the chances. You could visit any of the following campuses:

Jeppe College Polokwane

Jeppe College Bloemfontein

Jeppe College Vereeniging

Jeppe College Nelspruit

Jeppe College Rustenburg

Jeppe College Johannesburg

Jeppe College Pretoria

Online application method

This is an easier and more convenient method of application. It involves filling in the application form. The form is available on the institution's website.

Jeppe College fees

For inquiries about the institution's fees, the student is advised to contact the school through the following details:

Telephone number: 012 323 5927

012 323 5927 Fax : 012 323 0503

: 012 323 0503 Email: campusmanagerpta@jeppecollege.co.za

Jeppe College is one of the institutions that is concerned with the well-being of the nation. It is determined to provide the best quality of education that will ensure that students are competent in the country.

