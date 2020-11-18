Central Technical College courses, online application, fees, student portal

Central Technical College (CTC) is an accredited private tertiary education institution in South Africa. The school specialises in equipping learners with foundational skills in engineering, humanities, and management. CTC mainly offers certificates and national diplomas.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Students with backpacks. Photo: pexels.com, @expressivestanley

Source: UGC

CTC is an academic giant set to offer a change in the academic sector as it offers a path to tertiary education to students at different levels of educational grades. This is made possible via its various courses that make students eligible for further education and to achieve their career goals. Here is what you need to know about Central Technical College prospectus, courses, application, fees, student portal, and more.

What courses does Central Technical College offer?

CTC programmes are strongly accredited by overseeing authorities. They are crafted in such a way that they will make learners acquire technical thinking skills and leadership attributes.

Therefore, studying at the institution empowers you with the qualifications necessary to ignite a successful career. Here is a full list of the courses offered at the institution:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Faculty of Science and Technology

These are the courses that the faculty of science and technology offers:

National N Diploma: Civil Engineering

National N Diploma: Chemical Engineering

National N Diploma: Mechanical Engineering

National N Diploma: Electrical Engineering

National Certificate: Electronics

National Certificate: Business Analysis Support Practice

FET Certificate: PC Engineering

FET Certificate: PC Support

Short Programme in Fundamentals of Microsoft Office (FOMO)

Faculty of Education

The faculty of education offers these programmes:

National N Diploma: Educare

Faculty of Commerce

The faculty of Commerce offers the following courses:

National N Diploma: Public Relations

National N Diploma: Public Management

National N Diploma: Management Assistant

National N Diploma: Marketing Management

National N Diploma: Human Resource Management

National N Diploma: Business Management

National N Diploma: Financial Management

Certificate: Office Administration (ICB)

National Certificate: Bookkeeping (ICB)

National Certificate: Advertising

Short Programme in Fundamentals of Human Resources

Short Programme in Procurement and Supply Chain

Short Programme in Office Administration

Short Programme in Business Administration

Short Programme in Storekeeping and Stock Control

Short Programme in Fundamentals in Project Management

Short Programme in Sales and Marketing

ICB Programme in Computerised Bookkeeping

ICB Programme in Payroll and Monthly SARS Returns

ICB Programme in Bookkeeping to Trial Balance

ICB Programme in Business Literacy

Faculty of Humanities

A woman in a graduating gown. Photo: pexels.com, @expressivestanley

Source: UGC

The faculty of humanities offers the following programmes:

National N Diploma: Tourism

Short Programme in Maintaining Occupational Health, Safety and General Housekeeping

Short Programme in Work in Confined Spaces on Construction Sites

Short Programme in Render Basic First Aid

Short Programme in Identify, Use and Maintain Hand Power Tools for Building Civil Construction Activities

Short Programme in Perform Basic Fire Fighting

Short Programme in Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA)

Short Programme in HAZCHEM

Short Programme in Erect, Use and Dismantle Access Equipment for Construction Work

Short Programme in Working at Heights

Central Technical College application requirements

All students wishing to study at Central Technical College are required to provide the following documents:

For a National N Diploma, you will need:

N2 National Certificate or Grade 11 or Senior Certificate or NSC

For engineering programmes, you must have done mathematics and physical science.

For short courses, you need:

NQF level 1

Numeracy competence

Knowledge, comprehension, and application of English in grade 10

For the national certificate:

You need a Grade 9 for engineering

You also need to have passed mathematics and physical science if you are to take an engineering course

Grade 12 for commerce courses or NQF Level 4 or its equivalent

When applying for any course at the college, you should be at least 16 years old. Apart from the above mandatory requirements, you will need to have the following:

R550 registration fee

A computer or a smartphone

An active internet connection

A browser

Basic computer/phone skills

Central Technical College online application 2022

Use the following procedure to apply for any course listed above:

Visit the institution's main website at www.ctc.edu.za.

Click the "Apply now" button.

If you are a first-time user, you must register; if you are not, you must check in with your email address and password.

If you are enrolling for the first time, you will need to fill in details like your full name, nationality, ID number, phone number, email address, and password.

To continue applying for your selected course of choice, click "Register."

Central Technical College fees 2022

A student reading a book. Photo: pexels.com, @divinetechygirl

Source: UGC

Once you have been successfully enrolled, you will need to pay school fees. Central Technical College's fee structure directs students the processes to follow while paying for their tuition fees in 2022.

CTC school fees are priced differently depending on the programme you are undertaking. Those that pay in advance are given 12 months instalment period compared to the standard ten months.

Does Central Technical College have NSFAS?

CTS currently offers financial help to those who are economically in need and exhibit academic prowess. They must first pass a test to get financial support. Those who do well are given priority through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). To qualify for the Central Technical College NSFAS, you should:

Pass the means test. This determines if you are eligible for government aid.

Combined household income should not exceed 350,000 South African rands per year.

You should be an undergraduate student.

To apply, visit NSFAS's official website or their nearest regional office. Applications can also be made at any Financial Aid Office (FAO).

Central Technical College student portal

After joining CTC, one of the most important resources you should access is the student portal. Results, fee balances, and other vital information are captured here.

You will need your student email and the default password to log into your account. The chances are that these details are captured in your admission letter. So you need to:

Retrieve the login details.

Head to the student portal login page via the official address

Provide your email address and tap on the "Next" button

Enter your password

Confirm your phone number

You can also download the Central Technical College app and experience a digital knowledge of the various campuses and courses offered at the institution and other important information.

Central technical college prospectus pdf

To help you apply for a course at the central technical college, the institution has prospects to let you know all that is required and the admission information the institution needs.

Is Central Technical College registered?

Man in the yellow sweater holding book beside a woman in a brown sweater. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Source: UGC

Central Technical College (CTC) is a fully recognised private college. The college specialises in teaching fields such as engineering, management, and humanities. When students finish their studies, it becomes easy for them to go for further studies in local and international universities.

Is Central Technical College private or public?

Central Technical College is a private institution that is a higher and further education training college for learners. Students achieve accreditation qualifications in engineering, management, and the humanities. They can attend classes on a full-time or part-time basis.

Where is Central Technical College located?

The college is located on different campuses in South Africa. These campuses include the Braamfontein, Capetown, Durban, and Pretoria campuses.

The newly renovated central technical college Durban has a fully air-conditioned space, several computer labs, two engineering workstations, and relaxing areas that contribute to a favourable learning environment. With a tertiary education, students can excel and prosper in their employment.

At the Central Technical College (CTC) cape town, students acquire technical knowledge through engineering and business courses. In addition, working people can attain knowledge through their part-time classes, which are flexible.

Central Technical College offers the courses listed above. You can easily apply for them via the procedure covered in this article. Just choose the programme you qualify to undertake, add it to the cart, fill in your details, pay the registration fees, and you are good to go.

READ ALSO: University of Pretoria courses and requirements for 2022

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the University of Pretoria's curriculum and admission requirements. The University of Pretoria, often known as Tuks, is a prestigious institution of higher learning with a global reputation for academic brilliance, both within and outside South Africa.

Tuks, one of South Africa's biggest institutions, offers various undergraduate and graduate programmes. These are dispersed among the university's several faculties and departments.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News