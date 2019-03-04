Real estate courses in South Africa 2023: free, online and requirements

The returns people get from investing in traditional ventures tend to fluctuate. People who invest in real estate experience minimal variance in returns because the value of properties increases steadily. For this reason, qualified real estate agents and advisors are in high demand. If you wish to pursue this career, you should know the real estate courses offered in South Africa.

Property management is a crucial aspect of development in many urban and semi-urban areas. Developers and investors always seek professional guidance before investing. People who have pursued real estate courses come in handy in such matters.

Real estate courses in South Africa in 2023

The demand for business and residential properties is quite high in contemporary South Africa. People are afraid of making wrong property choices.

A qualified real estate agent can help them make the right decision. One can get this qualification by pursuing one of the real estate courses available in South Africa.

Some courses are free, while others are not. Check out the available programmes and the institutions offering them below.

1. University of Pretoria

If you have been wondering how to become a real estate agent in South Africa, consider joining the University of Pretoria. The institution is a multi-campus public research university. It has a Department of Construction Economics that offers the following programmes.

BSc Real Estate (3 years)

BSc(Hons) Real Estate (1 year)

MSc Real Estate/ Retail Properties

NB: You must meet the minimum subject and achievement requirements set by the university to pursue any of the above courses. The prices for these courses are determined by the university board and are subject to revision as the board deems fit.

2. South Africa Real Estate Academy

South Africa Real Estate Academy offers short real estate courses in South Africa. The institution was started in 2008 to provide high-quality and industry-relevant education and training in real estate issues.

The institution is fully accredited by the relevant authorities. It offers prerequisite qualifications for registration and licensing as a real estate agent in South Africa.

Besides, it offers short programmes in ethics, sales, and motivation and negotiation skills.

3. University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg

The University of the Witwatersrand is commonly known as Wits University or Wits. The institution's Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment has multiple schools, including the School of Construction Economics and Management.

This school offers multiple real estate courses for beginners, intermediate, and advanced learners. The requirements for real estate courses vary depending on the level. These programmes are listed below.

BSc Property Studies (3 years)

BSc Honours in Property Studies

Short programme in Property development and management

Postgraduate Diploma in Property Development and Management

Master of Science in Property Development and Management

4. University of Cape Town (UCT)

The University of Cape Town is a leading public research university. It has various faculties and schools offering multiple programmes. One of the schools in the Engineering & the Built Environment is the school of Construction Economics & Management.

The university's real estate courses are listed below.

BSc Property Studies

BSc (Hons) Property Studies

MSc Property Studies (research)

5. University of Johannesburg

The University of Johannesburg offers one programme known as Advanced Diploma in Real Estate. This postgraduate programme is offered by the College of Business and Economics in the Department of Finance and Investment Management.

6. PropAcademy South Africa

PropAcademy offers online real estate courses and estate agent certification. The courses offered are listed below.

NQF Level 4 Real Estate (NQF4)

NQF Level 5 Real Estate (NQF5)

PDE5 Real Estate

Commercial Property Management

NQF 6 Facilities Manager

Are there real estate courses at UNISA?

The University of South Africa does not offer any real estate programmes. The institution offers multiple programmes in other fields.

What is a real estate course?

It is an academic or professional programme that acquaints learners with the specifics of real estate and prepares graduates for work in property management.

Which course is best for a real estate business?

If you wish to start a real estate business, you can pursue a course in real estate or property management. The programmes are available at different levels of academic learning.

If you wish to become successful in the real estate business, you should pursue one of the real estate courses offered in various institutions in South Africa. The skills and knowledge gained from these programmes will help you understand the specific information about the field.

