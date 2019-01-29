UNISA short courses and programmes: price list and requirements in 2023

UNISA's short courses and programmes give you skills and knowledge that put you ahead of others in the job market. These enable people to study part-time while advancing their careers. This article lists UNISA short courses, fees, enrolment requirements, and other details.

UNISA colleges are prevalent academic institutions for short courses. Their programmes are highly competitive because they give scholars updated skills and knowledge for lifelong career growth. Consider enrolling in these courses to boost your eligibility for promotions and emerging job opportunities.

UNISA short courses and programmes in 2023

Short Learning Programmes (SLPs) offer and improve specific skills required by individuals, society, or organizations. Below is a detailed list of 6 months courses at UNISA:

1. UNISA short courses in Business Management

The business management short courses under the UNISA College of Economic and Management Sciences. The college offers programmes in business management, banking, finance, insurance, marketing, among others. Below is a list of UNISA short courses in Economic and Management Sciences, including health and safety programmes for business environments:

Course in Explosive Product Assurance

Course in Fundamentals of Banking and Risk Management

Course in Personal Financial Management

Course in Share and Forex Trading

Course in the Introduction to Supply Chain Management

Employee Assistance Programme

Programme in Accelerated Public Management Development

Programme in Advanced Marketing Management

Programme in Basic, Intermediate and Advanced Project Management (ODL)

Programme in Commercial Explosives Pyrotechnics and Explosives Legislation

Programme in Control of Explosives and Activities

Programme in Credit Management

Programme in Disaster Management (ODL)

Programme in Entrepreneurial Skills

Programme in Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management

Programme in Explosives Test and Evaluation

Programme in Financial Management

Programme in Industrial and Organisational Psychology

Programme in Investment Analysis and Portfolio Management

Programme in Local Government Management (Contact)

Programme in Local Government Management (ODL)

Programme in Marketing Management

Programme in Primary and Secondary Explosives

Programme in Public Administration and Management (ODL)

Programme in Sales and Marketing

Programme in the Introduction to Explosives

Short Course in Basic Business Finance

Short Course in Basic Financial Life Skills

Short Course in Employee Wellness

Short Course in Organisational Development: Appreciative Inquiry Approach

Short Course in Refresher Training for Explosives Workers

Short Course in SMME Management

2. Short Learning Programmes in Accounting (College of Accounting Sciences)

The UNISA College of Accounting Sciences offers a number of short courses and programmes. Have a look at the following accounting short courses at UNISA:

Advanced Course in Value -Added Tax

Course in Accounting for School Governance

Course in Administration of Estates

Course in Fundamental Accounting

Course in Practical Bookkeeping

Course in Taxation

Course in Value -Added Tax

Programme in Forensic and Investigative Auditing

3. Short Learning Programmes in Agriculture and Environmental Sciences

The College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences is at the UNISA Science Campus in Johannesburg. Below UNISA short courses in Agriculture and Environmental Sciences include:

Short Course in Environmental Law & Environmental Management Legal Enforcement

Short Course in Environmental Law and Liabilities for the Regulated Community

Short Course in the Introduction to Agribusiness Management

Course in Work Integrated Pharmacology and Legal Aspects for Laboratory Animal Technologists

4. UNISA short courses in teaching

The UNISA College of Education strives to provide quality Open and Distance Learning (ODL) education programmes in Africa. Below is a list of UNISA short courses in education:

Course for Environmental Educators

Course in Basic Counselling

Course in Christian Counselling

Course in Curriculum Adaptations, Accommodations, and Modifications for Inclusivity

Course in Inclusive Education

Course in Life Skills Teaching

Course in Mathematics Education (Intermediate and Senior Phase)

Course in School Management

Course in Teaching Foundation Phase Mathematics

Course in Teaching Learners with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Programme for Mathematics Literacy for FET Teachers

Programme for Physical Science Teachers

Programme in Advanced Counselling

Programme in Counselling Children and Adolescents

Programme in Grade R Teaching

Programme in Mathematics Teaching (Further Training and Education Band)

Programme in Training Practices for Educators and Trainers

Programme in online teaching and learning for TVET Lecturers

Short Course in Common Wealth Youth Entrepreneurial Education

Short Course in Integrating Information, Communication, and Technology in teaching and Learning

Short Course in Mentoring, Guidance and Support of Teachers and Trainers

Short Course in Moderation of assessments

Short Course in Multigrade Teaching Methodologies and Assessment in Schools

Short Course in Norms and Standards in Early Childhood Education

Short Course in Teaching Accounting in Further Education and Training (FET) Phase

Short Course in Teaching Biodiversity: Life Sciences Grades 10-12

Short Course in Teaching Methodologies in Education

Short Course in The Support of Children at Risk

Workshop/seminar

Workshop in Online Curriculum Delivery Support for FET Teachers

5. UNISA short courses in Human Sciences

The College of Human Sciences offers general academic and career-focused distance programmes in the arts, social sciences, humanities, religion, and theology. Below is a list of Human Sciences short courses at UNISA:

Course in English for Academic Research Writing

Course in Foundation Music Theory

Course in HIV/AIDS and Spiritual Care

Short Course in Basic Communication Skills in Swati

Short Course in Basic Communication Skills in Tsonga

Short Course in Basic Communication Skills in Zulu

Short Course in Basic Communication Skills in Afrikaans

Short Course in Basic Communication Skills in Northern Sotho

Short Course in Basic Communication Skills in Shona

Short Course in Basic Communication Skills in Southern Sotho

Short Course in Basic Communication Skills in Tswana

Short Course in Basic Communication Skills in Venda

Short Course in Basic Communication Skills in Xhosa

Short Course in English for Speechwriting

Short Course in Interpreting the Gospel of Mark in Context

Short Course in the Introduction to Creative Writing

Workshop/seminar

Workshop in Business Writing Skills

6. UNISA short courses in Law

The history of the UNISA College of Law can be traced back to 1873. It comprises two schools; the School of Law (at UNISA's Muckleneuk Campus) and the School of Criminal Justice (at Brooklyn House in Pretoria). The following UNISA short courses in Law will add value to your profession:

Advanced Corporate Law and Securities Law

Advanced Programme in Children s rights

Advanced Short Course in Business Rescue Practice

Advanced Short Course in Intellectual Property Management and Innovation

Course In Agricultural and Food Law of South Africa

Course in Anti-Corruption and Commercial Crime Investigation

Course in Corporate Law

Course in Law for the Music Industry

Course in the Introduction to Corporate Governance

Programme in Classification of Media Content in South Africa

Programme in Advanced Labour Law

Programme in Security Management

Short Course in Pension Funds Law

Short Course in Public Competition Law

7. UNISA Short Learning Programmes in Science, Engineering, & Technology

The UNISA College of Science, Engineering, & Technology develops futuristic African engineers, scientists, and leaders who frontier innovation on the continent. UNISA Short Learning Programmes at this college include:

Advanced Short Course in System Engineering: A Hard Systems Perspective

Advanced Short Course in Systems Engineering: A Soft Systems Perspective

Advanced Short Learning Course in Sustainability Management

Advanced Short Learning Course in System Engineering Management

Advanced Short Learning Course in Value Engineering

Course in C++ Programming

Course in Computer Networks

Course in the Introduction to Java Programming

Programme in Industrial Engineering

Short Course in Advanced Information Security

Short Course in Applied Information Security

Short Course in Applied Project Management in an Information Technology Environment

Short Course in Database Design

Short Course in Database Implementation

Short Course in Designing and Implementing Telecommunication Networks

Short Course in Developing Web Applications with PHP

Short Course in I-SET Robotics Problem-solving, Data and Debugging

Short Course in ISET Robotics Components and Pedagogy

Short Course in Introduction to Information Security

Short Course in Introduction to Internet and Web Design

Short Course in Introduction to Visual Basic.Net Programming

Short Course in Introduction to Visual C#.Net

Short Course in Strategic Information Systems Planning in Practice

8. UNISA College of Graduate Studies' SLPs

Short Learning Programmes offered at the UNISA College of Graduate School of Business Leadership include:

Advanced Programme in Technology Entrepreneurship

Executive Programme in Leadership, Ethics, Governance & Sustainability (LEGS)

Advanced Short Course in Global Business: Intra-Africa and Brics Trade and Investment

Advanced Short Course in Leading Authentically in a Technologically Disrupted World

Advanced Short Course in Fundamentals for Strategic Oversight in Information Technology for Board Members

Advanced Short Course in Big Data

B-BBEE Executive Development Programme

Executive Development Programme

Short courses application requirements

UNISA SLP applications are done online and within the given time frame. You need the following to apply for UNISA short course and other learning programmes:

A working email address

A mobile phone number

Scanned copies of your educational certificates, including tertiary academic record(s) (if applicable)

A copy of the official Copy of ID for RSA students and ID/Passport for international students

A copy of your marriage certificate or divorce decree (if applicable)

Sworn translations of documents if they are not in Afrikaans or English (in PDF, DOC, or TIF formats).

You should upload all required documents in black and white and as individual files.

Each file should not exceed 2MB (2048KB).

UNISA short courses, 2023 fees

Tuition fees for UNISA short courses vary with the programme. The application fee is non-refundable even if you decide not to study at UNISA or do not qualify for admission.

After choosing a course from the UNISA short courses prospectus, visit this learning institution's fees quotation portal to discover how much a module or the whole course costs. The following UNISA short courses price list shows the tuition fee range for SLPs in business:

UNISA Short Learning Courses Cost per module Total Cost for Course Banking programmes R1 400 R2 800 Business and general management programmes R1 450-R2 250 R1 860-R22 000 Business communication programmes R1 500 R6 000 Financial management programmes R1 620-R2 050 R1 620-R8 780 Human resource management programmes R1 500-R2 600 R3 000-R10 400 Insurance programmes R1 700 R3 400 Marketing management programmes R1 250-R2 000 R1 500-R9 000 Project, operations, production, TQM programmes R1 987.50-R2 975 R4 950-R8 500 Purchasing and supply chain programmes R1 350-R3 000 R3 000-R9 350 Retail management programmes R1 350-R1 500 R2 700-R7 500 Risk Management programmes R1 700-R2 000 R1 850-R11 900

UNISA college-specific enquiries

You can also contact UNISA colleges to find out about application and registration deadlines, tuition fees, enrolment qualifications, required course materials, and other details. Below are contact details for college-specific enquiries:

UNISA college Email addresses Phone numbers College of Accounting Sciences CASenquiries@unisa.ac.za 012 429 4211 College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences caesenquiries@unisa.ac.za 011 670 9351 011 471 3647 College of Economic & Management Sciences cemsenquiries@unisa.ac.za 012 429 3925 012 429 4462 College of Education edu-enquiries@unisa.ac.za 012 429 2645 College of Human Sciences chs@unisa.ac.za 012 429 8285 College of Law lawdeanery@unisa.ac.za CLAWinquiries@unisa.ac.za 012 429 4718 012 429 4860 012 429 6166 012 429 3253 012 429 4428 College of Science, Engineering & Technology cset@unisa.ac.za scientia@unisa.ac.za 011 670 9228 College of Graduate Studies ucgs@unisa.ac.za 012 429 4644 Graduate School of Business Leadership sbl03@unisa.ac.za 011 652 0214

Are there UNISA nursing short courses?

Nursing courses do not appear on the UNISA short learning programmes list on the school's website (as of November 2022). You can contact the institution to inquire about these short courses.

Can you study paramedic courses at UNISA?

As of November 2022, the school's website has not listed paramedic courses on its list of short courses. However, there are numerous health and safety short programmes at the UNISA College of Economic and Management Sciences.

Are there graphic design short courses at UNISA?

You can get a good tech-related short course that aligns with graphic design at the UNISA College of Science, Engineering, & Technology.

UNISA short courses are recommended for those interested in increasing their knowledge and skills. Both professionals and fresh graduates can find relevant short courses to enroll in at UNISA.

