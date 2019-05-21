15 best private colleges and schools in South Africa: Choose the best one

Pursuing a college or university degree is one of the best ways to equip yourself with the necessary professional skills to kick-start your chosen career. Additionally, you can further your education to increase your chances of landing that promotion at work that you have been eyeing. What are the best private colleges in South Africa?

What is the best college in South Africa? This article looks at some reputable South African colleges to help you make an informed decision on where to go. These private colleges in South Africa have been authorized by law to offer courses to the public. Besides this, some of these colleges provide both online and virtual classes, especially for those individuals who may have the time to attend physical classes.

15 top private colleges in South Africa

Here is a list of colleges in Johannesburg and other parts of the nation that you can consider if you want to enrol in an accredited educational institution.

1. Damelin

Contact details: +27 86 133 8267

+27 86 133 8267 Email address: customercare@damelin.co.za

Damelin is committed to delivering outstanding private education. The school is equipped with professional lecturers who take their time to concentrate on individual learning experiences that result in producing competent and knowledgeable graduates.

Besides, Damelin has various campuses spread across six states, i.e. Gauteng, Kwazulu Natal, Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Mpumalanga, Free State, and North West.

As such, prospective students can easily access the college wherever they are. Damelin offers a broad array of courses which are divided into faculties. Under the online courses, they have such categories:

Business

Creative and vocational

Finance

Health and wellness

IT

Management

Soft Skills

2. Regent Business School

Physical address: 35 Aliwal St, Durban Central, Durban, 4001, South Africa

35 Aliwal St, Durban Central, Durban, 4001, South Africa Contact details: +27 31 304 4626

+27 31 304 4626 Email address: study@regent.ac.za

Regent Business School (RBS) is one of the best business schools in South Africa. The establishment is ideal for scholars who want to enrol in a course to fast-track their careers.

The school offers various courses for both undergraduates and postgraduate students. Some of the courses offered at Regent Business School include:

Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting)

Higher Certificate in Business Management

Diploma in Financial Management

Master of Business Administration

Higher Certificate in Health care Management

Higher Certificate in Islamic Finance

Higher Certificate in Accounting

Banking and Law

Higher Certificate in Entrepreneurship

3. Varsity College

Physical address: Waterstone Drive, Benmore Rd, Sandton, 2196, South Africa

Waterstone Drive, Benmore Rd, Sandton, 2196, South Africa Contact details: +27 11 784 6939

Varsity College is one of the viable private colleges in Pretoria for people who would like to advance their studies. This is because the institution offers a wide range of programs that are either full-time, part-time, or online studies.

For this reason, Varsity College tops the list of private colleges in Durban. Individuals can enrol at the different campuses of the college situated in Pretoria, Sandton, Durban North, Durban Westville, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg, Midrand Pretoria, and Port Elizabeth.

There are several categories of courses offered at the different schools of the establishment, such as:

Law

Information Technology

Psychology

Finance and Accounting

Management

Communication

4. Management College of Southern Africa

Physical address: 26 Aliwal St, Durban Central, Durban, 4001, South Africa

26 Aliwal St, Durban Central, Durban, 4001, South Africa Contact details: +27 31 300 7200

+27 31 300 7200 Email address: study@mancosa.co.za

Management College of Southern Africa (MANCOSA) is among the list of colleges in South Africa prominent for teaching business courses that are bench-marked with leading international schools. Most of the programs offered at MANCOSA possess a healthy balance between theoretical and practical concepts.

The best part is that MANCOSA has mid-year intakes, which means that any prospective student can apply online. The college offers various courses, both undergraduate and postgraduate. Here are some of the undergraduate programmes of MANCOSA:

Bachelor of Commerce in Tourism and Hospitality Management

Bachelor of Commerce in Project Management

Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting

Bachelor of Commerce in International Business

Advanced Certificate in Financial Planning

Advanced Certificate in Management Studies

Higher Certificate in Events Management

Higher Certificate in Social Media and Communication

5. Regenesys Business School

Physical address: 165 West St, Sandown, Sandton, 2031, South Africa

165 West St, Sandown, Sandton, 2031, South Africa Contact details: +27 11 669 5000

+27 11 669 5000 Email address: info@regenesys.co.za

Regenesys Business School is one of the top five private registered colleges in Johannesburg that is widely known for offering business courses. Regenesys is authorized by the Council of Higher Education in South Africa to teach its classes per the national quality standards.

This is an ideal pick if you are aiming to venture as a professional in the business domain. Besides business studies, the college also provides some selected information technology programs. Here are the courses offered at the institution:

Fundamentals of Retail Management

Corporate Governance

Advanced Economics

Fundamentals of Marketing

Advanced Business Ethics

Advanced Marketing Management

6. Pearson Institute of Higher Education

Physical address: 44 Alsatian Rd, Glen Austin AH, Midrand, 1685, South Africa

44 Alsatian Rd, Glen Austin AH, Midrand, 1685, South Africa Contact details: +27 11 690 1700

Looking for Gauteng's best colleges in South Africa? Formerly known as Midrand Graduate Institute, Pearson Institute of Higher Education is among the top-notch private colleges in Gauteng.

The establishment is prominent for offering training through collaborative and innovative approaches. Besides, the college has twelve campuses situated across South Africa to accommodate students in different locations. Among the undergraduate courses offered at the institution are:

Commerce

Law

Creative Arts

Information Technology

Social Sciences

Communication

Humanities

Some postgraduate programs include:

Bachelors of Arts Honours in Graphic design

Masters in Psychology

Bachelor of Commerce Honours in Business Management

Bachelor of Science Honours in Information Technology

7. Eta College

Physical address: Western Province Cricket Club Sports Centre, Ave de Mist, Rondebosch, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa

Western Province Cricket Club Sports Centre, Ave de Mist, Rondebosch, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa Contact details: +27 87 150 0664

+27 87 150 0664 Email address: info@etacollege.com

Eta College tops the list of private colleges in Cape Town offering sports-related courses for individuals who would like to pursue professional training courses.

Most of the sporting courses at Eta College are accredited and meet the international set standards. If you are considering joining any of the below careers in sports, then Eta College should be the school to participate.

Sport manager

Conditioning coach

Event manager

Exercise specialist

Sport coach

Personal Trainer

8. Qualitas Career Academy

Physical address: 74 W Burger St, Bloemfontein Central, Bloemfontein, 9301, South Africa

74 W Burger St, Bloemfontein Central, Bloemfontein, 9301, South Africa Contact details: +27 51 447 5412

+27 51 447 5412 Email address: study@qualitasworld.co.za

Qualitas Career Academy is among the best on the list of registered FET colleges in South Africa, with the Department of Higher Education and Private as a Private FET college under No. 2011/FE07/15.

The college is famous for offering flexible short courses, workshops, and skill programs to both potential scholars and corporate persons.

Moreover, Qualitas Career Academy has various campuses across the country where students can enrol. Some of the courses offered at the college include:

Electrical engineering

Edu care

Beauty & Wellness

Business Management

Mechanical Engineering

Health Care

Architectural Draughtsman Ship

Hairdressing

9. Baptist Theological College of Southern Africa

Physical address: 260 Oak Ave, Ferndale, Randburg, 2194, South Africa

260 Oak Ave, Ferndale, Randburg, 2194, South Africa Contact details: +27 11 886 0421

+27 11 886 0421 Email address: info@btc.co.za

The Baptist Theological College of Southern Africa is the perfect choice for scholars who want to pursue a career in theology. Irrespective of your denomination, all full-time courses at the institution are exciting in the same manner. Besides, the students will be exposed to a myriad of cultures, faiths, and generations.

Students can enrol in any undergraduate, postgraduate, distance learning, frontier, and international courses offered at this private college. Their courses are registered with the Department of Higher Education, South Africa. Here are some programmes:

The Higher Certificate in Ministry Degree

Bachelor of Biblical Studies

Bachelor of Theology

Master of Theology

10. Vega School

Physical address: 444 Jan Smuts Ave, Bordeaux, Randburg, 2194, South Africa

444 Jan Smuts Ave, Bordeaux, Randburg, 2194, South Africa Contact details: +27 11 521 4600

Since we live in the digital era, online marketing is increasingly becoming popular. At Vega School, students can learn how to design and brand their businesses to gain a competitive edge.

Vega School could be what you need to boost your career in online marketing. You can enrol in their programs ranging from certificate, diploma, bachelor's, or master’s degree. Below are the courses offered at Vega College.

Copy-writing

Digital design

Fashion design

Graphic design

Digital Marketing

Game design

Brand communication

Photography

Interior design

Brand management

11. Helderberg College

Physical address: Annandale Dr, Helderberg Rural, Cape Town, 7135, South Africa

Contact details: +27 021 850 7569 / +27 21 850 7500

+27 021 850 7569 / +27 21 850 7500 Email address: info@hche.ac.za

The Helderberg College was founded in 1893 as a private institution. Its owned by the Southern Africa Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. Its headquarters is in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

The institution has three faculties. They include:

Faculty of Business

Faculty of Social Science and Education

Faculty of Theology

12. Boston City Campus and Business College

Physical address: 1st The Pavillion, Rhodes Ave, Witbank, Emalahleni, 2200, South Africa

1st The Pavillion, Rhodes Ave, Witbank, Emalahleni, 2200, South Africa Contact details: +27 13 656 0876

The institution offers accredited higher education qualifications, including various degrees, diplomas and higher certificates. Boston City Campus was founded by Ari Katz in 1991. Some of the courses available at the institution include:

Lifestyle courses

Humanities

Business Administration

Accounting programmes

Human Resources and Legal studies

13. Inscape Education Group

Physical address: 641 Peter Mokaba Ridge, Essenwood, Berea, 4001, South Africa

641 Peter Mokaba Ridge, Essenwood, Berea, 4001, South Africa Contact details: +27 861 467 2273

Inscape Education Group is one of the private colleges in Durban. The institution was previously known as Inscape Design College. It provides contact learning at Cape Town, Durban, Pretoria, and Johannesburg campuses. Distance learning is also available at the institution via an online platform. Some of the available undergraduate courses offered include:

Diploma Graphic Design

Diploma Interior Design

Higher Certificate in Interior Decorating

Higher Certificate in Architectural Technology

Higher Certificate in Design Techniques

Higher Certificate in Fashion Design

14. St Augustine College of South Africa

Physical address: 53 Ley Rd, Victory Park, Johannesburg, 2195, South Africa

53 Ley Rd, Victory Park, Johannesburg, 2195, South Africa Contact details: +27 11 380 9000

St Augustine offers a full range of humanities degrees, from honours to masters to doctoral. St Augustine's academic programme is divided into five departments: theology, philosophy, applied ethics and peace studies, education, and undergraduate studies.

15. Stenden University South Africa

Physical address: 1 Grand St, Port Alfred, 6170, South Africa

1 Grand St, Port Alfred, 6170, South Africa Contact details: +27 46 604 2200

+27 46 604 2200 Email address: infosa@nhlstenden.com

Stenden South Africa is an institution that has a branch campus of Stenden University of Applied Sciences in The Netherlands. It was founded in 2002 and offers two specialised degree programmes: BBA in Disaster Management and BCom in Hospitality Management.

Do private colleges get NSFAS?

NSFAS only provides funding for South African students who plan to study at public universities or Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

Regardless of the course, you want to pursue, the above list of the best private colleges in South Africa has options ranging from technology, business, science, design, sports, and theology. Find a suitable fit from the given list.

