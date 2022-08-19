University fees in South Africa 2024: What are the current costs?

Thousands of local and international students join Mzansi universities yearly due to affordable university fees in South Africa. Most of these institutes offer quality education, have ample learning environments, and use competent trainers. This article can help you estimate the cost of a university education in South Africa, budget accordingly, and choose an affordable institution.

Most public universities in South Africa publish their annual tuition fee estimates on their websites. Photo: @maVUTi, @UnivofPretoria (modified by author)

This article shares estimates of university fees in SA, as outlined on the official websites of prominent public and private universities in the country. Note that these schools have not be arranged in any particular order and the figures quoted here cover tuition fees for first-year undergraduate degrees. The amounts do not include accommodation, food, books, transport, or other expenses.

University fees in South Africa

Studying in South Africa can be one of your best decisions. Unlike private institutes, most public universities in the country publish their annual tuition fee estimates on their websites. After thoroughly examining the websites of some top universities in SA, this article shares summarized information about tuition fees these institutes charge first-year undergraduates:

Rank Universities in South Africa Annual fees range (Approx.) 1. University of KwaZulu Natal (UKZN) R29 896 - R67 324 2. University of the Free State (UFS) R21 180 - R73 570 3. University of Cape Town (UCT) R40 000 - R102 470 4. University of Fort Hare (UFH) R26 236 - R44 374 5. University of Witwatersrand (Wits) R43 970 - R90 660 6. University of Pretoria (UP) R24 000 - R90 000 7. University of Johannesburg (UJ) R40 484 - R79 860 8. IIE MSA R68 794 - R119 028 9. Rhodes University (RU) R41 507 - R65 119 10. Vaal University of Technology (VUT) R17 424 - R64 340

These figures are drawn from the tuition fee guides schools post on their websites as downloadable PDF documents and booklets. After reading the entire article, you can estimate the average university fees in South Africa per month.

How much are university fees in South Africa?

Whether you are interested in attending the cheapest or the most expensive university in South Africa, the information in this article might come in handy when selecting a learning institution to join. Below are more details about estimated university yearly fees for universities in South Africa:

1. University of KwaZulu Natal (UKZN): R29 896 - R67 324

The University of KwaZulu Natal is made up of four colleges. Photo: @ukzn1 (modified by author)

The University of KwaZulu Natal comprises four colleges distributed across its five campuses: Edgewood, Howard College, PMB Campus, Medical School, and the Westville Campus. Below is the UKZN's 2024 annual tuition fees range (approximates) for first-year bachelor's degree students:

UKZN's colleges Annual fees range (Approx.) College of Health Sciences R41 813 - R60 202 College of Law and Management R38 456 - R58 397 College of Agriculture, Engineering, and Science R29 896 - R61 870 College of Humanities R40 050 - R67 324

Download the UKZN 2024 local students' tuition fees booklet from the school's website.

2. University of the Free State (UFS): R21 180 - R73 570

The University of the Free State has three campuses. Photo: @UFSweb (modified by author)

The University of the Free State has delivered quality graduates in various sectors since 1904. It has three campuses: Bloemfontein, Qwaqwa, and the South Campus. Below is the UFS' 2024 annual tuition fees range (approximates) for first-year undergraduates:

UFS' faculties Annual fees range (Approx.) Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences R31 490 - R73 570 Faculty of Economics & Management Sciences R21 750 - R67 480 Faculty of Health Sciences R49 860 - R69 520 Faculty of Education R21 180 - R54 080 Faculty of Theology R21 460 - R50 900 Faculty of Humanities R29 490 - R60 260 Faculty of Law R44 770

Download the UFS tuition fees yearbook 2024 PDF from the school's website.

3. University of Cape Town (UCT): R40 000 - R102 470

UCT is a global African university unleashing human potential to better society. Photo: @uct.ac.za (modified by author)

UCT is a global African university unleashing human potential to better society. Founded in 1829, this is one of the oldest higher education institutions in South Africa. The University of Cape Town has six campuses. Below is UCT's 2024 annual tuition fees range (approximates) for first-year undergraduates:

UCT's faculties Annual fees range (Approx.) Faculty of Commerce R49 240 - R99 350 Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment R68 770 - R84 420 Faculty of Health Sciences R75 820 - R102 470 Faculty of Humanities R53 600 - R99 300 Faculty of Law R72 020 - R72 570 Faculty of Science R40 000 - R78 500

Download UCT's student fees (handbook 12, 2024) PDF from the school's website.

4. University of Fort Hare (UFH): R26 236 - R44 374

The University of Fort Hare has six faculties and three campuses. Photo: @ufh1916 (modified by author)

The University of Fort Hare has six faculties and three campuses: Alice, Bhisho, and East London. UFH is known for its affordable tuition fees. The schools look forward to expanding its portfolio of academic and training programs. Below is UFH's 2024 annual tuition fees range (approximates) for first-year undergraduates:

UFH's faculties Annual fees range (Approx.) Faculty of Agriculture and Science R26 236 - R41 831 Faculty of Social Science and Humanities R26 553 - R44 374 Faculty of Management and Commerce R26 553 - R44 374 Faculty of Law R26 553 - R44 374 Faculty of Education R26 553 - R44 374 Faculty of Science and Technology R26 236 - R41 831

5. University of Witwatersrand (Wits) - R43 970 - R90 660

Wits University has five faculties and five campuses. Photo: @ufh1916 (modified by author)

Wits University has five faculties and five campuses: the East Campus, the West Campus, the Education Campus, the Medical School, and the Management School. Founded in 1896, the university offers over 3000 courses. Below is Wits' 2024 annual tuition fee range (approximates) for first-year undergraduates:

Wits' faculties Annual fees range (Approx.) Faculty of Commerce, Law, and Management R43 970 - R78 220 Faculty of Engineering & the Built Environment R62 670 - R90 660 Faculty of Humanities R47 220 - R65 100 Faculty of Health Sciences R56,48 - R77,75 (per module) Faculty of Science R47 770 - R74 080

Download Wits' 2024 university fees book from the school's website.

6. University of Pretoria (UP): R24 000 - R90 000

The University of Pretoria has seven campuses. Photo: @UnivofPretoria (modified by author)

The University of Pretoria (UP) is one of Africa's top universities and the largest contact university in South Africa. The school has seven campuses, each with a unique purpose. Below is UP's 2024 annual tuition fee range (estimated) for first-year undergraduates (SA and SADC countries citizens):

UP's faculties Annual fees range (Approx.) Faculty of Economic & Management Sciences R41 000 - R73 000 Faculty of Law R49 000 - R73 000 Faculty of Theology R42 000 - R57 000 Faculty of Education R24 000 - R74 000 Faculty of Eng., Built Environment, & IT R45 000 - R90 000 Faculty of Veterinary Science R51 000 - R67 000 Faculty of Health Sciences R44 000 - R84 000 Faculty of Humanities R38 000 - R72 000 Faculty of Natural & Agricultural Sciences R51 000 - 75 000

7. University of Johannesburg (UJ): R40 484 - R79 860

The University of Johannesburg has four campuses. Photo: @go2uj (modified by author)

​​​​​​​​The University of Johannesburg provides higher education that contributes to the continent’s development. ​​​​​​​​UJ has four campuses: the Auckland Park Kingsway, Doornfontein, Auckland Park Bunting Road, and Soweto campuses – all located in the metropolitan area of the Johannesburg. Below is UJ's 2024 annual tuition fee range (estimated) for first-year undergraduates:

UJ's colleges Annual fees range (Approx.) College of Art, Design, & Architecture R48 650 - R69 340 College of Business & Economics R49 318 - R74 860 College of Education R46 240 - R61 720 College of Engineering & the Built Environment R54 040 - R66 810 College of Health Sciences R40 484 - R55 961 College of Humanities R45 710 - R76 500 College of Law R46 240 - R53 100 College of Science R47 860 - R79 860

Download the UJ's 2024 tuition fees PDF from the school's website.

8. The Independent Institute of Education (IIE MSA): R68 794 - R119 028

IIE MSA positively impacts lives in Africa and the world through higher education. Photo: @theiiespace (modified by author)

The Independent Institute of Education (IIE) is among the biggest private universities in South Africa. IIE MSA positively impacts lives in Africa and the world through higher education. Below is IIE MSA's 2024 annual tuition fees range (estimated) for first-year undergraduates:

IIE MSA's schools Annual fees range (Approx.) School of Finance and Accounting R109 134 School of Education R68 794 School of Engineering Science and Health R89 880 - R119 028 School of Information Technology R78 960 - R 109 440 School of Law R104 400 - R109 440 School of Management R89 880 - R100 560 School of Humanities and Social Sciences R87 840 - R95 400

Download the IIE MSA 2024 fee schedule PDF from the school's website.

9. Rhodes University (RU): R41 507 - R65 119

Rhodes University has over 119 years of memorable graduations. Photo: @rhodesuniversity (modified by author)

Rhodes University has over 119 years of memorable graduations. According to the RU's 2024 fees booklet shared on the school's website, first-year undergraduates pay an annual tuition fee between R41 507 and R65 119.

10. Vaal University of Technology (VUT): R17 424 - R64 340

The Vaal University of Technology provides diverse courses. Photo: @maVUTi (modified by author)

The Vaal University of Technology offers students diverse courses and countless opportunities for work and recreation. The 2024 VUT tuition fees range for first-year South African bachelor's degree students is as follows:

IIE MSA's schools Annual fees range (Approx.) Faculty of Applied and Computer Sciences R33 006 - R43 320 Faculty of Engineering and Technology R34 401 - R64 340 Faculty of Applied and Computer Sciences R25 283 - R44 452 Faculty of Human Sciences R19 264 - R52 639 Faculty of Management Sciences R17 424 - R32 040

Download the VUT 2024 student fee guide from the school's website.

Is it cheap to study in South Africa?

How cheap or expensive this is depends on how much you are willing to spend on a quality education. Most universities in Mzansi charge around R64,200 per year, making R5 350 is the average university fee in South Africa per month.

What is the most expensive university in South Africa?

The Independent Institute of Education (IIE) is among the most expensive private universities in South Africa. It charges first-year undergraduate students an annual tuition fee between R68 794 and R119 02. The amount is among the highest private university fees in South Africa.

How much is UCT tuition per year?

The University of Cape Town (UCT) charges first-year undergraduates between R40 000 and R102 470 (annual tuition fees), depending on the course they enroll in.

How much is the tuition fee at the University of Pretoria?

First-year undergraduate degree students at the University of Pretoria (UP) pay an annual tuition fee of between R24,000 and R90,000, depending on the course they take.

Which is the cheapest university in South Africa?

There is no cheap or expensive university in South Africa. It all depends on whether you can afford the tuition fees of the institute and course you choose.

Which university is free in South Africa?

There is no free university in South Africa since no institute has entirely waived tuition fees for all students. Nonetheless, undergraduates can apply for the NSFAS student loan and other student financial aid programs in the country.

What is the easiest university to get into in South Africa?

University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (Wits), Stellenbosch University (SU), and Durban University of Technology (DUT) are among the universities with low entry requirements in South Africa.

University fees in South Africa are reasonable and affordable compared to other countries that offer quality education. It is a good decision if you are considering seeking admission into South African institutions.

