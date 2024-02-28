Audiologist salary in South Africa: Duties and earnings (2024)

Audiologists are healthcare professionals who diagnose and treat hearing and balance disorders in patients of all ages. They use various tests and technologies to assess their patients and provide them with appropriate interventions. This article explores audiologists' duties, skills, and salaries in South Africa, providing valuable insights for individuals considering a career in the field.

Like other medical professions, a career in audiology is rewarding in many ways. You have a chance to improve the quality of life of others. It also comes with exceptional job security and many career development prospects, and one can establish a private practice.

How much do audiologists make in South Africa?

The average audiologist salary in South Africa per month is estimated at R28,300, while the average yearly wage is around R285,610, according to PayScale. The lowest-earning professional is paid around R179,000 annually, while the highest-earning audiologist gets an estimated annual salary of R397,000.

Lowest base salary R179,000 per year Average base salary R285,610 per year Highest base salary R397,000 per year Annual bonus range R5,000 – R33,000 The annual commission received R0 – R18,000 Total yearly pay range R187,000 – R470,000

What is the lowest salary for an audiologist?

An audiologist's lowest monthly base salary in South Africa is estimated at R14,916. Their annual base pay is around R179,000, and they can earn bonuses of up to R5,000 annually.

How much do audiologist interns get paid in South Africa?

Internship is a requirement after completing your studies to be eligible to register with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA). According to the UCT Careers Service website, interns can receive a monthly salary of between R6000 and R8000, depending on where they are interning and their level of qualification.

What are the highest-paying cities for audiologists in South Africa?

According to Indeed, Pretoria in Gauteng is the highest-paying city for audiologists in South Africa, with an estimated monthly salary of R33,031. Bloemfontein in Free State is second, with a monthly pay of around R32,475 per month.

City Province Monthly salary Pretoria Gauteng R33,031 Bloemfontein Free State R32,475 Johannesburg Gauteng R31,830 Cape Town Western Cape R27,628

Do audiologists in South Africa receive additional benefits along with their salary?

Audiologists in SA may receive additional benefits alongside their regular pay, depending on their employer, the contract, and their membership in professional associations. Expected benefits include professional indemnity insurance, academic support, pension funds, and medical aid.

Are there opportunities for audiologists in South Africa to increase their earning potential?

Many opportunities are available to audiologists in Mzansi to increase their earning potential. Possible ways to do that include the following;

Pursuing further education

Joining professional associations such as the South African Association of Audiologists (SAAA) or the South African Speech-Language-Hearing Association (SASLHA) to access networking, training, and advocacy opportunities.

Seeking employment in sectors that offer higher salaries, such as the private sector.

Establishing private practice and building a strong client base.

Pursuing further specialization in areas like tinnitus management, cochlear implants, or pediatric audiology.

Where do audiologists work?

Audiologists can work in various settings, including the following;

In hospitals and physician offices

In audiology clinics

Colleges and universities where they perform research and training

In schools with students who have hearing disorders

Establishing own private practice

At rehabilitation institutions

What are the roles of an audiologist?

Audiologists generally specialize in diagnosing and treating medical conditions related to hearing and balance. Their other key duties include;

Refer patients to other specialist medical professionals for treatment, surgery, and specific care.

Administer hearing tests and assessments, including determining any medical or emotional symptoms.

Work closely with other healthcare professionals, especially otolaryngologists, speech-language pathologists, and educators.

Support patients in lip reading and using assistive devices.

Assess medical history and examine test results.

Support patients with preventative care, such as earmuffs and earplugs.

Fit patients for hearing aids and implanted devices.

Offer aural rehabilitation and balance therapy or treatment for tinnitus.

Perform ear wax removal procedures.

What are the skills required for audiologists in South Africa?

To be able to perform their duties diligently, audiologists must possess a set of skills, including the following;

Strong clinical skills to assess, diagnose, and treat individuals with hearing and balance disorders

Effective communication skills to help them interact with patients, their families, and other healthcare professionals

Empathy and compassion for the needs of patients and their families

Problem-solving abilities to help them interpret patients' data, identify problems, and develop solutions.

Ethical and professional conduct, including maintaining patient confidentiality

Active listening skills

What are the qualifications to become an audiologist in SA?

To be eligible to practice, you should fulfil the following audiologist requirements in South Africa;

Complete a relevant bachelor's degree in audiology or related field from a recognized university.

Complete a postgraduate qualification such as obtaining a Master of Audiology (M. Aud.) and other advanced coursework and clinical training.

Register with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) after completing a one-year internship and community service.

Continual professional development to stay updated with advancements in the field.

Where can you study audiology in South Africa?

The following accredited universities offer audiology-related programmes in South Africa;

University of the Witwatersrand (Wits): 4-year Bachelor of Audiology degree with a major in Audiology and Psychology and an MA in Audiology (Research)

University of Pretoria (UP): BA in Audiology, MA in Audiology (Research) and PhD in Audiology

University of Cape Town: BSc in Audiology

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN): Bachelor of Audiology

What are the APS requirements for audiology?

The admission point score for entry into Wits University is over 34 points in the NSC. Applicants with APS points of at least 30-33 are wait-listed, subject to place availability.

At the University of Pretoria, applicants should have APS points of 32. Prospective students must have at least 30 APS points to retain admission.

How long does it take to become an audiologist in South Africa?

It takes at least 6 years to become eligible to practice. This includes a 4-year undergraduate degree in a related field and a research-based master's degree. It is followed by a one-year internship and community service before registering with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

Are audiologists in demand in SA?

Audiologists are currently not in demand compared to other professions in the medical industry. However, research shows that South Africa will likely have a critical shortage of audiologists and speech therapists by 2030 if nothing significant is done to increase the labour supply in the field.

Audiology jobs in South Africa

There are several job openings for qualified audiologists looking for employment. You can find them on job-related websites like LinkedIn, Indeed, and MyJobMag. You can also check company websites in the careers section for any openings.

Understanding audiologist salaries in South Africa is crucial when deciding to join the profession. From the above information, remuneration is affected by several factors, like location, employer, level of education, and years of experience.

