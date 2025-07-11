TK Nciza has been on the road touring with his superstar son, Ciza, to promote his new single

Isaka (6 AM) is topping global charts and taking Ciza all around the world, and London was his latest stop

Fans marvelled at the father-son duo dancing to the smash hit, with many praising TK for supporting his young man

TK Nciza supported Ciza during his performance and danced along to his song. Images: tknciza_sa, ciza.sa

Source: Instagram

Ciza's latest single, Isaka (6 AM), has been making the rounds all around the world, and so has he!

TK Nciza and Ciza dance to Isaka (6 AM)

Months since singer, Ciza, released his latest smash hit, it has taken on a life of its own and travelled far beyond the borders of South Ah.

Isaka (6 AM) was dropped on 11 April 2025, and in just three months, it has reached global charts and allowed Ciza to travel to different parts of the world.

The song even received a massive co-sign from Prince Kaybee, who said it was the best song to come out of Mzansi since 2021:

"The spirit of genius was in the room, and the Gods of waves and sonics were all present to cultivate this piece."

Having recently closed off a performance in Zambia on 6 July, Ciza was hosted by DJ AG Online for a street performance in London.

While Ciza did his thing behind the decks, switching between the mic and the turntables, his dad/ manager was right beside him, dancing and hyping up the already excited crowd.

TK Nciza and Ciza danced to his hit song ‘Isaka (6 AM)’ in London. Image: ciza.sa

Source: Instagram

The TS Records co-founder has been by his son's side since his breakthrough into the music industry, supporting him, and had a proud dad moment watching him do what he does best.

DJ AG Online shared a clip from Ciza's performance:

Here's what fans said about Ciza and his dad's video

South Africans were loving the father-son moment, and admired TK Nciza for supporting his son:

fortune_okky101 said:

"That’s a very supportive dad, bless him."

misskeitu wrote:

"Present dads. This is so cool. He's the next dancing Dad."

dumisanimabunda769 posted:

"You can see a proud and excited dad. Loving what I see. The future of the young man is bright."

South African TV personality, Penny Lebyane, added:

"Daddy is having too much fun!"

lifecoachzee7 admired TK Nciza:

"He has always been his son’s greatest supporter."

Mzansi showed love to TK Nciza for supporting his son, Ciza. Image: ciza.sa

Source: Instagram

miss_zes responded:

"Lol, dad uproud tot Piet kom!"

lutendo_largie commented:

"A proud father. Family first, one can always catch up with work."

zo_mkhyz added:

"His dad used to own and run a massive record label with multi-award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artists. He’s there to guide his son. That’s absolutely amazing."

mphomoshe bragged:

"Present fathers, we up!"

levy_ngwenya trolled:

"Absent fathers think it’s AI."

Ciza dances for his mom in cute throwback video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ciza's heartwarming video dancing for his mom, Nhlanhla Mafu.

The Bank Notification hitmaker revealed that he was a huge fan of Michael Jackson growing up, and even hit the iconic singer's legendary moonwalk for his mom, and his proud parents responded:

nhlanhla_mafu said:

"One of my favourite videos."

tknciza_sa wrote:

"It feels like yesterday. I was worried and praying for you all the time, my son. I am still praying for you even today."

Source: Briefly News