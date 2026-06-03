South Africans have rallied behind the investigator, Hawks Warrant Officer Karl Sanders, after he revealed during the Madlanga Commission that his beloved coffee machine was stolen and that he was treated as a suspect

Sanders was cleared by the Madlanga Commission after a polygraph test used against him was declared faulty and invalid

A BackaBuddy campaign launched to replace the machine has raised more than R120,000, with excess funds set to support narcotics veteran investigator

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South Africans have fundraised to buy Karl Sander's a new coffee machine. Images: @CrimeWatch_RSA/X and Mariyariya

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - South Africans have rallied behind Hawks investigator Warrant Officer Karl Sanders after his emotional testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 2 June 2026, struck a chord with many across the country.

Moved by his account of losing a treasured coffee machine during a robbery at his office, members of the public have donated more than R120,000 to help replace it.

Karl Sanders appeared at the Madlanga Commission

Sanders, a veteran KwaZulu-Natal narcotics investigator with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) with more than 40 years of service, recently testified before the commission probing allegations linked to the 2021 theft of approximately 541kg of cocaine worth an estimated R200 million from a Hawks exhibit room in Port Shepstone.

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During his testimony, he spoke about alleged intimidation, a toxic working environment and the theft of his personal coffee machine, which he described as his "safe space" during long and demanding shifts.

"I passed. I just wanted my coffee machine back. I didn't get it back," Sanders told the commission.

On 2 June, the commission ruled that the polygraph test used against Sanders was faulty and null and void, effectively clearing him of any involvement in the cocaine theft. Mzansi was moved by his emotional response, being brought close to tears, prompting an outpouring of support from South Africans, many of whom felt the veteran officer had been unfairly treated.

See post about the fundraising:

Mzansi fundraises for a new coffee machine

According to IOL, former paramedic and private security specialist Kyle van Reenen launched a BackaBuddy campaign to replace Sanders' coffee machine and recognise his years of service. Donations poured in so rapidly that the fundraising platform reportedly crashed on Monday night.

At the time of writing, the campaign had raised more than R120,000, far exceeding its initial goal. Contributors praised Sanders for his dedication and integrity, with many thanking him for standing up against wrongdoing despite the challenges he faced.

South Africans weigh in with support

@MzamoDudula said:

"I love South Africans. We always unite for a good cause and we love good stories!"

@msmonakhisi said:

"We are such a beautiful nation with beautiful hearts for those who do well for us."

@itschase___said:

"South Africans can make it a million; he deserves it. This man suffered, man."

@KennethMahole said:

"When u do good, u will never have to beg; instead, the good deeds follow you. You will never take a good man down."

@destiny_ndlovu said:

"South Africa loves people with integrity."

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Major General Senona confirms close relationship with Vusimuzi Matlala

Previously, Briefly News reported that Karl Sanders' former boss Major General Lesetja Senona told the Madlanga Commission that he viewed incarcerated tenderpreneur and alleged cartel member Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala as a brother. Senona said he first met the alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala at his traditional wedding around 2019, where the two exchanged contact details. He said that their relationship developed into a friendship. The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system, with some alleging that Senona still has to answer to.

Source: Briefly News