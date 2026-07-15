A heavily intoxicated man in Thailand caught a wild python off a roadway at night and brought it home to keep as a pet

His friends filmed him as he casually played with the snake in his living room, seemingly unbothered by the danger

Social media users had plenty to say about the snake’s surprisingly calm reaction and the drunk man's boldness

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The man posed with the snake for a picture: Image: @mustsharenews

Source: TikTok

A drunk man in Thailand gave his friends quite a story to tell after he caught a wild python off a roadway one night and decided to take it home. The incident, filmed on 7 July 2026, was shared on TikTok by news aggregator @mustsharenews.

Footage shot inside the man's home shows him cradling the python while drunk. He moved it around his living room seemingly without a care in the world as his friends, watched and filmed nearby. Rescue workers eventually arrived at the home and removed the protected python from the property. The man, who is also a snake keeper is reported as saying:

“My friends tried to stop me, but in my drunken state, I just saw a poor creature and wanted to care for it"

Alcohol can change behaviour

According to Healthline, alcohol affects the brain’s ability to control emotions and impulses, which may cause personality shifts while drinking. However, drunk behaviour does not always reflect someone’s true self. Long-term excessive alcohol use can lead to brain changes and lasting personality effects, making treatment and therapy important.

View the TikTok video below:

What viewers had to say

The video racked up hundreds of thousands of views on the TikTok page, with commenters weighing in on both the man and the snake's apparent patience.

@келл ♡ wrote:

"This is the DRUNK man that we need, not the ones that grape people or beat people up when drunk"

@vxch said:

"The snake didn't even bite him it just wanted to leave 😭"

@Diana.nana🍀 commented:

"The snake look like a child that was forced to take a picture with the person they dislike 😭😭😭"

@Marshy simply said:

"He upset"

More Briefly News Stories on snakes

A snake caused chaos on a TUI flight from Mexico to London after it was discovered hiding on the commercial plane, forcing passengers and crew to deal with an unexpected stowaway.

A Vietnamese man went viral after footage showed him confronting and attacking a snake at a lake, with the unusual encounter leaving social media users shocked.

A South African woman left viewers stunned after a video showed a dramatic python encounter during a lesson, with the snake’s unexpected reaction catching everyone’s attention.

Source: Briefly News