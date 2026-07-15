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“The Drunk Man We Need”: Drunk Thai Man Catches Python and Carries It Home, Stunning Viewers
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“The Drunk Man We Need”: Drunk Thai Man Catches Python and Carries It Home, Stunning Viewers

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read
  • A heavily intoxicated man in Thailand caught a wild python off a roadway at night and brought it home to keep as a pet
  • His friends filmed him as he casually played with the snake in his living room, seemingly unbothered by the danger
  • Social media users had plenty to say about the snake’s surprisingly calm reaction and the drunk man's boldness

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Drunk Thailand man takes python home after catching it on roadside
The man posed with the snake for a picture: Image: @mustsharenews
Source: TikTok

A drunk man in Thailand gave his friends quite a story to tell after he caught a wild python off a roadway one night and decided to take it home. The incident, filmed on 7 July 2026, was shared on TikTok by news aggregator @mustsharenews.

Footage shot inside the man's home shows him cradling the python while drunk. He moved it around his living room seemingly without a care in the world as his friends, watched and filmed nearby. Rescue workers eventually arrived at the home and removed the protected python from the property. The man, who is also a snake keeper is reported as saying:

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“My friends tried to stop me, but in my drunken state, I just saw a poor creature and wanted to care for it"

Alcohol can change behaviour

According to Healthline, alcohol affects the brain’s ability to control emotions and impulses, which may cause personality shifts while drinking. However, drunk behaviour does not always reflect someone’s true self. Long-term excessive alcohol use can lead to brain changes and lasting personality effects, making treatment and therapy important.

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View the TikTok video below:

What viewers had to say

The video racked up hundreds of thousands of views on the TikTok page, with commenters weighing in on both the man and the snake's apparent patience.

@келл ♡ wrote:

"This is the DRUNK man that we need, not the ones that grape people or beat people up when drunk"

@vxch said:

"The snake didn't even bite him it just wanted to leave 😭"

@Diana.nana🍀 commented:

"The snake look like a child that was forced to take a picture with the person they dislike 😭😭😭"

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@Marshy simply said:

"He upset"

More Briefly News Stories on snakes

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.

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