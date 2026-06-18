Professional snake handler Louis Daniel Pienaar powered through a Southern African Python attack in a video

The snake expert tried to give a lesson about pythons while holding one, and paid the price

Viewers were left in awe of Louis Pienaar, who took several python bites like a champ, smiling through the pain

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A snake expert handling a snake gets attacked by a python. Image: Louisdaniel. pienaar / Facebook

Source: UGC

Pro snake handler Louis Daniel Pienaar spotted a Southern African Python in the wild. It latched onto his arm and began striking during his educational video out in the wild. He knew the huge snake was feisty as he held it up to the camera, explaining their mating habits. The defensive male was not having it as it sank its teeth into him.

In a Facebook reel shared online in June 2026, Pienaar captured the intense moment he had to stay strong tactics while struggling to hold a defensive Southern African Python. Although they are non-venomous, they remain extremely lethal predators. These massive reptiles have hundreds of sharp, backwards-curved teeth designed to act like a biological trap. Once they lock onto a victim, the backward angle prevents the target from pulling away. When the bite is secure, the snake uses its powerful body to constrict, cutting off blood flow and breathing.

Pienaar’s struggle highlighted how difficult it was to struggle against pure muscle. The massive reptile put up a fierce fight while Pienaar calmly broke down the mating habits of pythons. Watch the informative video below:

SA stunned by python

Footage of the angry python fighting Pienaar looked impressive. Many users praised the snake expert for his composure while the massive reptile tried to crush him. The community response has been a mix of horror and appreciation of the snake's beauty, with many focused entirely on the animal's striking appearance. Despite the jokes, the clip serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of wild animals. Read the comments below:

Python teeth are curved backwards to create a powerful bite. Image: Benni Fish / Pexels

Source: UGC

Mandy Swallow Stolp was stunned by the snake attack:

"Ok, this one has you on your toes."

Marcel A Kairuz applauded:

"Nice size, thanks for sharing."

Sonja Beukes exclaimed:

"Geez, you make me sit on the edge of my chair the whole time."

Carien Steyn Ellis wrote:

"This is one of the most beautiful snake species out there."

Tina Austin was also amazed by the snake's beauty:

"Nee o hel....dai slang is kwaai (such a cool snake.)"

Other Briefly news stories about snakes

A woman who moved to Zimbabwe after quitting her job as an investment banker on Wall Street shared her harrowing experience with giant snakes in her home.

The guests at a private game reserve were mortified when a giant snake slithered over a window in their room in a video that left people scared.

A driver operating a truck showed people that a snake suddenly appeared at her feet, and she was able to keep her composure in a chilling video.

A man pulled a huge cobra out of a truck tyre in Pretoria in a video that went viral.

Source: Briefly News