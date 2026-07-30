Springboks legend Steven Kitshoff reflected on how dramatically professional rugby recovery culture has changed

Kitshoff contrasted his early career post-match habits with the highly structured wellness routines modern players now follow

The veteran prop also spoke about the growing commercialisation of rugby and whether he could thrive under today's conditions

Former DHL Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff has opened up about how professional rugby's recovery culture has undergone a dramatic transformation, contrasting the relaxed post-match habits of his early career with the clinical wellness routines that define the modern game.

Kitshoff, reflecting on the evolution of player lifestyles, described a culture in his early years defined by Wednesday drinks, team dinners and celebrating victories with a few rounds. "When I started playing rugby, it was Wednesday beers with the boys. It was dinners out and getting a bit sloshed after a big game, celebrating," he said.

From golf courses to wellness spas

That environment, he noted, bears little resemblance to what today's players experience after a match. Rather than heading to the golf course for a casual round with a beer in hand, contemporary players are spending their recovery days in cryochambers, ice baths and saunas.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"These guys, they don't go play golf on Thursday, they go to the wellness spa to a cryochamber and an ice bath and sauna. Where I used to play golf and have six beers," Kitshoff said.

The shift Kitshoff describes reflects a broader movement across elite sport, where recovery has become a structured, carefully monitored part of an athlete's working week rather than something left to individual discretion. Cryotherapy and ice baths have become standard tools for managing the physical toll of high-performance rugby, as teams increasingly invest in player welfare to extend careers and maintain peak conditioning throughout demanding seasons.

Kitshoff on rugby's growing professionalism

Beyond the physical side, Kitshoff also addressed the commercial forces reshaping the sport. He acknowledged that increased money and professionalism have raised the standards across the game, while also admitting the environment may have tested his own adaptability.

"It's where it's going to. Everything is becoming more money-involved, more professional, which is good; it's just I could not survive in those circumstances," he said.

His comments offer a candid look at the generational divide within professional rugby, where the informal camaraderie of post-match traditions has given way to a results-driven wellness culture that leaves little room for the habits that once defined the sport's social fabric.

Source: Briefly News