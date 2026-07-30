Ngizwe Mchunu mocked Phakelumthakathi and Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma during a podcast, saying they lack international travel experience

He claimed Phakelumthakathi "hasn't even been to Mozambique" and alleged Jacinta only travels when someone else pays

Social media users slammed Ngizwe, with many accusing him of being bitter and unnecessarily attacking the pair

Ngizwe Mchunu's comments about Jacinta and Phakelumthakathi sparked fierce reactions online. Image: Ngizwe Mchunu

Source: Getty Images

Ngizwe Mchunu has once again landed in hot water after taking aim at Phakelumthakathi and Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma during an appearance on the KZN Tonight Podcast. In a clip shared on X by @ZANewsFlash, the controversial figure dismissed comparisons between himself and the duo, boasting about his international travel while belittling their experiences. The remarks quickly sparked debate online, with many South Africans calling his comments unnecessary.

Ngizwe mocks Phakelumthakathi and Jacinta

Speaking on the podcast, Ngizwe said he could not be compared to people who have not travelled the world. He took a jab at Phakelumthakathi, claiming he was

"a donkey who hasn't even been to Mozambique."

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He did not stop there. Ngizwe also claimed Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma only gets to travel when someone else takes her on trips, suggesting she does not travel independently. His comments immediately caught the attention of social media users, who flooded the post with reactions.

See the viral clip in the X post below:

Mzansi drags Ngizwe over latest remarks

Social media users slammed Ngizwe after his latest podcast appearance. Image: Ngizwe Mchunu

Source: Instagram

Many people felt Ngizwe's comments were uncalled for, with several accusing him of constantly attacking others instead of focusing on himself.

@TSOliphant wrote:

"This one doesn't need any reply or any response! I wish Phakelumthakathi and Jacinta can just ignore him and continue with the mission to liberate the people of this country."

@Sipha_Bilitane commented:

"This is very low for Ngizwe. We should keep it together and not act like hooligans."

@OreeditseMawela added:

"People who bad mouth and disrespect their associates after the relationship ended are never to be trusted."

Critics say Ngizwe should move on

Others suggested Ngizwe was still carrying emotional baggage from past relationships and public fallouts.

@SkoshKhapadiya wrote:

"My man has been damaged mentally. Therapy is long overdue."

Another user, @Achilles0450541, also criticised Ngizwe, saying his behaviour explained why some public figures choose to distance themselves from him.

While Ngizwe's outspoken personality often keeps him in the headlines, this latest rant has once again divided opinion.

For many social media users, however, the verdict was clear: throwing personal jabs at former associates is unlikely to win him any new supporters.

Ngizwe addresses March and March fallout

Recently Briefly News reported that Ngizwe Mchunu has broken his silence after the March and March movement cut ties with him, saying there was no reason to continue marching indefinitely because the campaign had already made its point.

During a livestream, he defended his stance, insisted he had contributed to the movement's success, and dismissed criticism over the split. His comments sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users backing him while others joked that March and March had moved on without him.

Source: Briefly News