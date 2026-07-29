Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Ngizwe Mchunu's viral video, where the activist explained why he believes the March and March movement cannot continue

The radio personality shared an old clip of Ngizwe and joked that "iChunu lakhothama," prompting thousands of social media users to weigh in

Mzansi was divided, with some accusing Ngizwe of changing his stance while others argued he should never have been trusted

Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Ngizwe Mchunu's viral video with a cheeky X post. Image: Ngizwe Mchunu

Source: Getty Images

Sizwe Dhlomo has joined the growing list of South Africans reacting to Ngizwe Mchunu's latest viral video. The activist has been trending after explaining why the March and March movement could not continue forever, saying endless protests would no longer serve their purpose. His remarks sparked heated debate online, and Sizwe could not resist sharing his thoughts.

Sizwe Dhlomo pokes fun at Ngizwe

Taking to X, Sizwe reposted an older clip of Ngizwe Mchunu and accompanied it with a cheeky caption.

"lol! Ngisho iChunu lakhothama!"

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The post quickly gained traction, attracting hundreds of likes, shares and comments from social media users who interpreted the post as Sizwe suggesting that Ngizwe had backed down from his earlier position.

Ngizwe's latest video has been making the rounds on social media after he explained why he believes the March and March campaign cannot continue indefinitely. He said there comes a point where the marches have to end and suggested that some supporters were more focused on the limelight than the movement's broader goals.

See the viral clip in the X post below:

Social media users react to Sizwe's post

Mzansi weighed in after Sizwe Dhlomo shared his thoughts on Ngizwe Mchunu's latest remarks. Image: Sizwe Dhlomo

Source: Instagram

Many X users agreed with Sizwe's reaction, while others resurfaced Ngizwe's previous statements and questioned his change in tone.

@soutafrikan boldly said:

"He was the weakest link, loves attention and has too many responsibilities"

One user, @mahles, commented:

"He didn't start this though."

@Theoptimist1901 added:

"Ah this one I knew he was doing all he was just for vibes and popularity. I never took him serious."

Another user, @NobodyNcanywa, wrote:

"If you follow Mastandi you would know you can never trust iChunu! Maskandi artists diss him everyday."

Others kept their reactions short, with

@Clement_T1 posting:

"Neutralized by Cyril!"

Mzansi remains divided

Although many users mocked Ngizwe, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some argued that his comments were being taken out of context, while others felt people were unfairly turning against him. Still, Sizwe Dhlomo's light-hearted reaction added fuel to an already heated online conversation.

As the debate continues, Ngizwe's viral video remains one of the most talked-about topics on South African social media, with users continuing to dissect his latest remarks and what they could mean for the movement he once passionately championed.

Ngizwe rejects sellout accusations

Recently Briefly News reported that Ngizwe Mchunu has denied claims that he is a sellout, insisting he has never been paid to betray his supporters or activism.

The controversial activist challenged anyone accusing him of corruption or accepting money to produce proof, saying he is willing to face the consequences if evidence exists. He maintained that the allegations are false and intended to damage his reputation, while his remarks sparked mixed reactions from South Africans on social media.

Source: Briefly News