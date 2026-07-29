Johannesburg content creator Wes Reddy tested a 2000-watt oil filled heater to see how much it costs South Africans to run daily

Reddy found the heater costs around R7 per hour at the current electricity rate of R3.50 per unit

South Africans in the comments were not surprised, with many saying the heaters are simply not worth the electricity bill

Wes Reddy discussing the electricity consumption of an oil heater. Images: wes.reddy.9

Source: Facebook

A Johannesburg content creator put a popular home heater to the test. Wes Reddy, who regularly shares electricity tips and tricks, ran a full performance review of a 2000-watt oil filled heater so his followers would not have to find out the hard way.

Reddy placed a temperature sensor one metre from the heater and monitored the room over 30 minutes. The result? The room temperature climbed by only about 3 degrees. The heater also took a considerable amount of time before it began to make any noticeable difference.

What the electricity bill actually looks like

At South Africa's current rate of R3.50 per unit of electricity, running the heater costs roughly R7 per hour. Over a four-hour stretch, that adds up to R28. For anyone using it daily, the monthly bill lands at around R840 — a significant expense at a time when electricity costs are already climbing.

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Eskom increased tariffs for direct customers from April 2026, while municipal customers faced an average 9.01% hike from July 2026. City Power in Johannesburg implemented an 8.63% increase. Over the longer term, electricity prices have risen by 987% since 2007, compared to general inflation of 150% over the same period.

Reddy stamped his verdict clearly: the heater uses a lot of electricity, takes too long to warm a room, and at 2000 watts, ranks among the more expensive options available. "For me, this one isn't a favourite," he said.

Mzansi agrees the heater is not worth it

South Africans in the comments section had plenty to say in the comments section of the Facebook page:

@Donny MacAskill said:

"I have 3 in my garage and they staying there 🤣🤣🤣 Voetsek Oil Heaters!! 🤣🤣🤣"

@Dharmesh Amrathlal suggested:

"3 panel gas heater is best, it heats the room quickly then drop it to 1 panel. It has safety functions also."

@Debra Daniels asked:

"Does it depend on the size of heater? Ours is a 6 Finn. Will it use less electricity?"

Watch Wes Reddy's full heater test here:

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Source: Briefly News