Exxaro Resources launched a R1.7-billion solar plant in Limpopo, built exclusively to power its Grootegeluk coal mine

The 68MW facility sits less than 7km from Eskom's Medupi power station, one of the utility's largest coal-fired plants

The project created over 800 jobs during it's initial construction phase and slashed the mine's carbon emissions by 17%

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A Limpopo mine has found a bright new way to beat rising electricity costs. Image: Exxaro

Source: Facebook

A Limpopo mine has taken a bold step away from Eskom's grid, commissioning a first-of-its-kind solar facility that is set to save it over R100 million in electricity costs every year.

Exxaro Resources officially launched the Lephalale Solar Project (LSP) on 20 April 2026, marking the start of a 25-year power supply agreement with its Grootegeluk Mine in western Limpopo. The R1.7-billion plant was developed by Cennergi and covers 185 hectares, housing 129,024 solar modules with a peak capacity of 68MW.

What makes the project remarkable is its location. Grootegeluk Mine supplies coal to Eskom's Medupi power station, one of the country's two largest coal-fired plants, situated less than 7km away. The solar plant generates electricity exclusively for the mine's own use and does not feed into the national grid, operating in what the industry calls a "behind-the-meter" arrangement.

Lephalale Solar Project Cuts Costs and Emissions

Construction began in August 2023, and the plant was completed in November 2025. It first began supplying electricity to the mine on 11 December 2025, reaching its full generating capacity by 19 December. Beyond the cost savings, Exxaro said the facility will reduce the mine's Scope 2 carbon emissions by 17%. The plant is expected to generate approximately 176GWh of electricity per year.

The project has created hundreds of jobs. Image: @Exxaro

Source: Facebook

The project also delivered community benefits. At its peak, construction employed 808 workers, with 557 positions filled by people from surrounding communities. Local subcontractors made up 41.9% of the total local content spend across 13 businesses.

Exxaro plans to add a battery energy storage system in future to supply power after sundown, which would further reduce the mine's dependence on Eskom.

What is a solar power plant?

A solar power plant converts sunlight into electricity for homes and industries using renewable technology. It produces clean energy without harmful emissions, making it a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels. The two main types are solar thermal plants, which use heat, and photovoltaic plants, which use solar panels.

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Source: Briefly News